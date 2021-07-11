Government appeal condemns erroneous and unfair Isa verdict – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The federal government argued in the Supreme Court that its majority judgment of April 26 in Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s review case should not be left out for being blatantly and blatantly unfair and contrary to the public interest and to the public good which goes against justice responsibility.

The July 8 appeal against the SC registrar’s May 25 decision to refuse to hear an unheard-of legal remedy curative review motion in Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s case, also refers to the content of the curative review petition which argues that the majority judgment of the Supreme Court is in error, in violation of natural justice and resulting from actual bias and otherwise unlawful, unconstitutional and without jurisdiction.

On April 26, the Supreme Court overturned by a majority of six to four its majority decision of June 19 which ordered an investigation by the tax authorities on three foreign properties on behalf of the wife and children of Judge Isa.

As a result, the exercise conducted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was rendered null and void as the new order, which intervened on a series of review motions, recalled and overturned the June 19 verdict.

Says the decision allows judges to escape responsibility

Through the appeal, the government asked the Supreme Court to overturn the registrars’ objections to the curative review petition. The appeal was filed on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Government through Legal Secretary, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the legal expert from the Zia-ul-Mustafa Nasim Asset Recovery Unit.

The appeal says the majority judgment of April 26 sufficiently closed the doors to judicial accountability in general and to Judge Isa’s accountability for the allegations and information that were recorded, in addition to being also contrary the principles of judicial independence and the fundamental rights of persons tried by the general public with regard to access to justice and the right to life.

The majority judgment also diluted the standards of judicial accountability rather than a shield was provided for superior court judges to hide behind the doctrine of judicial independence only to escape judicial accountability, the appeal argues.

The concept of judicial independence is not primarily intended for the benefit of individual judges, but the doctrine of judicial independence is intended for the benefit of the judge and to secure the interests, rights and benefits of society as a whole, he said.

The majority judgment is also contrary to Islamic and modern jurisprudence as well as high ethical and moral principles envisioned in the Code of Conduct for Superior Court Judges, according to the appeal.

The majority judgment also fails to point out that the duty of officials, judges, Qazis and officials to explain their finances and property owes its genesis to our religion and our glorious heritage, in addition to being fully supported by the modern jurisprudence and that the property and finances of relatives of officials, officials, judges, Qazis, etc. such as their spouses and dependent children should also be explained, the appeal emphasizes.

The majority judgment exempted a judge’s wife, whether independent or not, and her dependent children from scrutiny of their property and finances, the appeal argues, adding that it also granted exemption to superior court judges, in particular Judge Isa, from explaining the foreign assets on behalf of his wife and children, who were unable to provide any justification as to the sources from which three London properties were acquired, she argues.

The appeal alleges Judge Isa was sufficiently connected to his wife’s foreign currency bank account from which the London properties were funded.

The appeal also challenges the objection of SC’s registrars that outrageous language was used in the curative review petition, claiming that no such language was used.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 July 2021

