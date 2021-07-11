At CPAC, Bidens’ senility is given and Trump’s doctor says White House is now an assisted living facility





For conservative activists gathered in Dallas this weekend, believing that President Joe Biden has fallen into dementia is an article of faith, as is patriotism and the sanctity of life.

He’s confused, he’s lost, he’s disoriented, he stares into space, he moves when he walks, he doesn’t know where he is or what he’s doing, said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who has been a physician to three presidents. The White House was once a symbol of power and influence. And now, literally, every day it looks more and more like an assisted living facility. That is true.

According to US spy agencies, Donald Trump called Biden senile throughout the 2020 campaign, following a line of propaganda also peddled by the Kremlin.

At the conservative political action conference, which Trump will headline on Sunday afternoon, no VIP made a stronger case for Bidens’ mental incapacity than Jackson, who vouched for physical and cognitive fitness Trump in early 2018 amid doubts about his lack of impulse control and rambling rhetoric. .

Trump defended himself against the snipes by calling himself a very stable genius.

On Saturday, Jackson joined a CPAC panel titled Whos the boss, wheres my applesauce? aimed to explore Bidens’ allegedly tenuous understanding of his own administration and, perhaps, of reality.

We know the parched old White House nutcase is not responsible, said moderator Kurt Schlichter, a Townhall columnist. The question is: is President Joe Biden senile?

Yes! answered hundreds of CPAC attendees in the Hilton Anatole Ballroom.

On January 16, 2018, Jackson, then White House physician and Navy Rear Admiral, announced that Trump had requested and passed a Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a common screening test for dementia, with a score of 30 out of 30.

Two months later, Trump appointed him Secretary of Veterans Affairs, although he dropped the appointment within weeks amid allegations Jackson intimidated his subordinates, drank while on duty on presidential trips overseas. and had acquired nicknames such as Candyman and Dr. Feelgood for the bulk distribution of drugs, claims he denies.

I was not the choice of the deep states. I have heard the term “deep state all the time”. I didn’t know what that meant. But believe me, it’s very real, Jackson told CPAC attendees in an earlier pep talk on the future of conservatism.

This blocked path, Jackson turned to an open seat in the United States House in West Texas, with Trump’s full support.

I was going to have all this unique access to the Oval Office, he said. It didn’t work that way.

Jackson wrote 78-year-old Biden last month asking him to take the same test as Trump. The White House did not respond.

I think he has age-related cognitive issues. I’m not going to call it Alzheimer’s or dementia or anything because it’s medical diagnoses that require a physical and a mental exam, Jackson said.

But, he added, you don’t have to be a doctor, you don’t have to be a doctor like I am who served three presidents to look at him and think of something.

Jackson recalled the relentless demands of Democrats, pundits and self-proclaimed academic medical elites at Stanford, Harvard and Yale for Trump to undergo cognitive tests based on most of them disliking his tweets.

If that was the norm then, and we have submitted to it, it is the norm now, he argued.

Weeks before Trump stepped down, still refusing to admit defeat, President Nancy Pelosi suggested the creation of a commission to assess his suitability for service.

It wasn’t for Trump, Jackson said on Saturday. It was for what they know will ultimately happen to President Biden.

