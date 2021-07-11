Politics
As incomes rise, Xi will have to change his Chinese model
Will China become inexorably 21st century hegemonic? On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said socialism with Chinese characteristics will beat the rest of the world. Is he right ? Or, like Japan and the USSR earlier, is China about to reach its peak just when it feels confident to become world number 1?
China is still only a middle-income country with a per capita income of just over $ 10,000, one-sixth of the United States. It will surely continue to increase for a long time. But once it becomes a high-income country with a per capita income of $ 20,000 to $ 30,000, it will stumble and stagnate unless its political system becomes more flexible.
China did not invent the model of autocratic politics and an outward looking market economy. In this, he followed the pattern of the original four Asian tigers from Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Of these, Korea and Taiwan became full democracies, as rising incomes created a middle class that demanded and achieved democratic change. I believe that the social and economic pressures that have changed Korea and Taiwan will, in due course, also affect China, although perhaps in different ways.
Xi’s boastful confidence today bears a striking resemblance to that of Soviet leader Khrushchev who told the West in the late 1950s: Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We are going to bury you. In just 40 years after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, Khrushchev said, the USSR had grown from a lost hole in Europe to defeating Hitler in World War II and, by the 1950s, to becoming the first country to launch satellites and men in space.
Even the anti-Communists thought he had the best economic system. My Paul Samuelson academic economics textbook featured a chart showing the USSR starting well below the United States, but growing faster and ending up overtaking it. This painting continued in subsequent editions until Samuelson retired it in 1989, just before the Soviet collapse.
The Chinese model is far superior to the Soviet model and will prosper much longer. Soviet (and Maos) ideology called for the army and all possible means to convert the whole world to communism. Xi is not seeking communist world hegemony. Far from viewing capitalism as a weak and doomed system (as Mao and Khrushchev did), his predecessor Deng Xiaoping embraced competitive global markets as the key to economic and technical progress. Xi tinkered with but did not abandon this model.
Deng learned from Singapore’s success. Thus, he sought global trade and investment, complemented by a strong welfare state. Deng advised striking well below the weight of foreign policy, seeking to be accepted by the West as a partner, not as a threat. Xi reversed this foreign policy stance with boastful aggression. It has made itself an enemy of the West, stoked a semi-cold war, and therefore faces serious obstacles in global technology, trade and investment. This will entail economic costs.
His Uyghur camps in Xinjiang remind many of Maos’ re-education camps. Xi also imposes tighter political control of the economy, downsizing plutocrats like Jack Ma who dared to criticize party policies. But this is not a turn towards Maoism. The private sector will always be the engine of the economy. The Xi’s crackdown on the oligarchs is partly political, but also represents late regulation of sectors in need. The Xi’s crushing of capitalists who could become centers of power is autocratic but not specifically Maoist.
China’s pattern follows the Four Asiatic Tigers. Singapore and Hong Kong have higher per capita income than their former colonial master, Britain. China is aiming for that too. But the Tigers have shown that once a country shifts from the cheap labor model to the technological frontier, it slows down. China’s growth has almost halved, from 12% to 6% per year. This is still great for a middle income country, but it will slow down yet again as it becomes a high income country.
Political systems that boast of being champions of the world of growth will erode. As incomes rise, entrepreneurs, the middle class, regional groups and party factions will demand more political power. I don’t believe that a prosperous high-income country can concentrate all political power in a single autocrat while still thriving economically. Korea and Taiwan have moved gradually but smoothly from autocracy to democracy. I expect major political changes (although different from Korean or Taiwanese changes) in China also in due course.
With great prosperity, the Chinese Communist Party may well develop strong factions that clash and force change. In 50 years, a prosperous China will not become a classic Western democracy. But it could evolve into a Singapore. And while it will be the largest economy in the world, it will be far from hegemony. The world will have several economic poles, including the United States, Europe and Japan. And I hope India too.
The opinions expressed above are those of the author.
