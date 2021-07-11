Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks by phone with his Indian counterpart





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a telephone interview with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 10, during which the two heads of government discussed measures to promote the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA) Prime Minister Modi praised Vietnam for its achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and socio-economic development. He said India wants to promote ties with Vietnam in the fields of politics, economy, defense and security to cultural exchanges. The two sides agreed to maintain contacts both at high level and at other levels in flexible forms such as online or in person when conditions permit. They also promised to coordinate to organize activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-India bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022 (January 7, 1972-2022). The two leaders said the two countries will work together and support each other to rapidly reverse the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Chinh called on India to help Vietnam access vaccine supply as soon as possible and transfer vaccine production technology to Vietnam. The Indian prime minister said he was ready to cooperate closely with Vietnam in this regard. The two prime ministers also agreed to continue to make the most of consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense industry and the coordination of UN peacekeeping activities. . They pledged to step up joint work to address conventional and unconventional security challenges. The two leaders agreed to work towards the goal of $ 15 billion in annual bilateral trade by promoting trade, reducing technical barriers and limiting trade protection measures against each other’s exports, especially Vietnamese agricultural products. . Prime Minister Chinh called on Indian companies to invest in Vietnam in areas such as processing and manufacturing, automotive industry, information and communication technology and renewable energy. The two sides reached consensus on mutual support and closer coordination in regional and international forums, especially at the UN when the two countries are non-permanent members of the UN Security Council this year. The two PMs affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law , in particular the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) ./. Source: VNA

