Jokowi invites the community to work hand in hand in the management of COVID-19





VIVA The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has shown no decline. However, the government is still trying to deal with the impact of this pandemic, one of which is to increase the number of health facilities. Previously, President Joko Widodo instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Works to convert the Pondok Gede Hajj dormitory into a COVID-19 emergency hospital with a capacity of nearly 1,000 patients in the DKI region. Jakarta, which will operate from Saturday July 10. 2021. On the sidelines of the inauguration of the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, on Friday July 9, 2021, the President Jokowi calls on all levels of society to work hand in hand to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the hope that this pandemic can be best managed. With this in mind, Frisian Flag Indonesia has taken the initiative to participate in the collaboration with the government to fight the pandemic. PT Frisian Flag Indonesia Director of General Affairs Andrew F. Saputro said collaboration from various parties is one of the keys to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, it takes the participation of all levels of society in the industrial sector to help the government so that the pandemic can be managed properly. Under such conditions, the collaboration of various parties is key so that the pandemic can end soon. “We also appreciate all those who are fighting on the front lines to deal with this pandemic,” Andrew said in a written statement on Sunday, July 11, 2021. “This time, we have provided logistical support to more than 15,000 Frisian flag ready-to-drink liquid dairy products for health workers and COVID-19 patients at Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory Emergency Hospital, east of Jakarta, ”he said. Andrew added that the help was received directly by the head of the Center for Analysis of Determinants of Health /Chief Ministry Officer Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, dr. Andi Saguni, MA, Wednesday July 7, 2021. “Previously, in 2020, we also distributed approximately 1.4 million Frisian Flag ready-to-drink liquid dairy products and Susu Flag powdered milk in collaboration with various distribution partners. Donations are distributed to frontline utilities, such as health facilities, police, TNI and the community affected by the pandemic, ”said Andrew.

