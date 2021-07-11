









Boris Johnson is to move forward with lifting the Covid rules on July 19 despite mounting pressure from some doctors and scientists last night to delay the decision.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that all restrictions will be lifted on “Freedom Day” within a week’s time, with No 10 sources claiming Mr Johnson trusted “the innate common sense of the British people” not to embrace his new freedoms “recklessly”.

The pledge came after the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC) warned yesterday that the number of cases “is increasing dramatically” and the NHS was under unprecedented pressure.

AMRC President Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard said she was “deeply concerned” about the removal of all restrictions on July 19.

“There seems to be a misconception that life will get back to normal from then on and that we can take all precautions and frankly that would be dangerous,” she said.

But a government source said: “It’s still full steam ahead, but we trust people to behave cautiously.

“There are going to be tough days ahead, but better that we open now with school vacations upon us than when they are back in classrooms in the fall.”

The UK recorded 32,367 new cases of Covid and 34 deaths yesterday.

Almost 45.8 million people received the first dose of the vaccine equivalent to 86.9% of adults, while 65.6% received both vaccines.

Ministers urged Mr Johnson to let double-bite tourists come to the UK from July 19, or else devastate the national holiday market.

Cabinet has been divided on how to open travel, with some warnings against a phased reopening which prioritizes people who have been doubly defrauded in the UK.

Despite this, a phased approach was announced last week after the Border Force said it would not face a full reopening, sources told the Mail on Sunday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that from July 19, people who received the two NHS shots will be able to visit Orange List countries without having to self-isolate when they return to the UK.

A monthly vaccine trial to help a million people beat the long Covid Thousandslongtime Covid patients are set to be offered monthly vaccine doses in a bid to defeat the debilitating disease after reports that patients can make a dramatic recovery from a jab. More than a million Britons are said to be suffering from a long-term Covid, studies suggesting that 400,000 have been affected by symptoms for more than a year. This will be the first drug trial in a long Covid treatment. In the first stage of the landmark study, severely affected patients will be offered two additional doses of the vaccine. Dr David Strain of the University of Exeter, who will lead the trial, has interviewed more than 900 longtime Covid patients, more than half of whom saw their symptoms improve after the first dose. Dr Strain said: “Many patients have seen dramatic improvement within days of their injection. Their fatigue is gone. They were able to walk further without feeling short of breath.

People living abroad, including Britons who have not had their vaccines in the UK, will still need to self-quarantine when they arrive in the UK from an Orange List destination.

Business ‘hawks’ are furious for allowing double-stung Britons to travel from July 19 but not foreign tourists from Amber Countries and warn it will devastate the Kingdom’s summer vacation industry -United.

They say British holidaymakers who had booked stays will now cancel them and go abroad, but foreign tourists will not be able to make up the shortfall.

It is understood that Home Secretary Priti Patel has argued for a phased approach to protect the capacity of border forces.

Meanwhile, scientists have urged the government to waive vaccine patents to avoid further lockdowns.

Professor Stephen Reicher, independent member of Sage, said: “We need urgent action to enable the poorest countries to produce their own safe and effective vaccines.

Removing all coronavirus restrictions while still allowing the virus to spread and mutate around the world is like leaving a goal open in the ninetieth minute of the game.

Last night, a spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister will look at the latest data tomorrow and present our plans for Stage Four. We have to learn to live with the virus, but caution remains.

“The Prime Minister will urge the public to continue to use their freedoms responsibly, so that we do not endanger the progress we have worked so hard for.”

