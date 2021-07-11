Murkowski: Trump “threatened to do a lot” to those who stand up to him





In an interview broadcast on Alaska Landmine Radio on Friday, Murkowski, a moderate GOP, said former President Trump threatened to do a lot to his detractors, even those of his own party.

The veteran senator has served in the Upper House since 2002, but during Friday’s interview she did not confirm whether or not she would stand for re-election in 2022. Radio host Jeff Landfield said the race his seat in the Senate would be closely watched.

It will be. I think one of the things I’ve learned is that none of the races I’ve been on that have ever been really easy or ordinary are probably going to turn out a lot, a lot in that sense, said Murkowski. I know former President Trump is skeptical about me and the work I do for Alaska, but I really think it’s up to the Alaskans to be the judge.

Do you think he’s going to come here? Landfield asked.

Murkowski responded, appearing to dismiss past threats from the president and called them “inactive.”

You know he’s under threat. He threatened to do much to those who resisted him. And sometimes there are things to do, and sometimes it’s just empty words or empty threats, but I can’t let that influence what I do and how I do it and who I do it for, a declared Murkowski.

At the end of the day, I don’t do this job because I want or need the title, I do it because the Alaskans have supported me and asked me to do the best job I can and my better. and to stand up with an independent voice. And sometimes, regardless of the political consequences on the other end, but to be that voice for Alaska, she continued.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to condemn the former president for his role in inciting a group of his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6. Other GOP Senators included Senator Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden helps negotiate bipartisan infrastructure deal Bill ending federal unemployment supplement passes Caroline’s Legislature North Burr on Trump’s “unusual” endorsement in North Carolina Senate race: “I can’t tell you what makes him tick” MORE (NC), Bill CassidyBill CassidyDemocrats urge online platforms to extend UK child protection to US balance / sustainability Presented by NextEra Energy NASA chief doesn’t think humans are ‘alone’ in universe McConnell undecided on plan two-party infrastructure MORE (La.), Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsTrump Jr. calls Manchin, Tester will oppose Biden’s ATF candidate, House Republican, says his colleagues’ “job” is to slow down prio Democratic rities Report believes major cyberattack could cost more than recovering from natural disasters MORE (Maine), Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyUFOs are an intriguing scientific problem; Congress must act on GOP’s top health policy adviser to run for California comptroller Sinema appears as Senate negotiator amid progressive angst PLUS (Utah), Ben SasseBen SasseGOP senators applaud Biden for Global Vaccine Donation Plans Pence: Trump and I can never agree ‘on the events of January 6 White House: Biden will not appoint the January 6 presidential committee MORE (Neb.) And Pat ToomeyPatrick ( Pat) Joseph Toomey Black Women Seek To Reap Gains In Upcoming Election Watch Live: GOP Senators Introduce New Infrastructure Proposal Sasse Rebuilt By Nebraska Republican Party For PLUS Impeachment Vote (Pa.)

In a statement following her vote to condemn Trump, she said, President Trump has done everything in his power to stay in power. When court challenges failed, he stepped up pressure on state officials and his own justice ministry. And when those efforts failed, he turned to his supporters … The speech he gave that day was meant to stir up passions in a crowd the president had rallied for months.

President Trump allowed the violence to continue for hours without a clear direction or demand for peace, his intentional silence cost Americans their lives, “she added at the time.

Trump has already endorsed a main challenger to the Alaska incumbent in June, former Alaska Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.

Murkowski must go! Trump said in a statement issued by Trump leadership PAC Save America. Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski and she will. Kelly is a fighter who defends the values ​​of Alaska and America First.

During the interview, Murkowski also opened up about his experience with the January 6 attack after Landfield presented a New York Times video montage showing different moments of the insurgency.

She refuted the idea that those involved in the Jan.6 attack were an assembly of tourists “appearing to refer to a comment by Representative Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) Downplaying the event.

Those people who would suggest it was just a gathering of tourists, Trump supporters like a rally, it wasn’t, she said. It was, it was violent. It was deadly violence, and as you can clearly see, it was meant to be so.

