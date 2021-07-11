Independent and candid opinion on the government’s electoral reforms





ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, has reservations on a number of amendments inserted into the electoral law by the National Assembly and claims that some of them are in conflict with the Constitution.

I advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to find a way out in consultation with key players and political parties so that consensual electoral reforms emerge, the attorney general said when answering questions from The News.

He said he was actively engaged in the process of reaching agreement on several controversial amendments to the Elections Law. He said the prime minister asked him to hold talks with opposition parties to try to reach an agreement on the reforms. The Prime Minister is clear that an agreement must be found and does not want to go solo.

Since taking office, Khalid Jawed Khan has established himself as an independent mind, advising even on complex legal and constitutional issues without taking sides. Even in hearings of important political matters in superior courts, he has expressed non-partisan views that are ultimately accepted by the government, saving it from embarrassing situations.

The attorney general said the prime minister asked him to meet with opposition parties to resolve conflicting views on the amendments. However, I expressed the opinion that it will be somewhat difficult for me to do so. But I assured him that I could interact with the opposition legal team for this purpose. I have already consulted with a few of its senators, who have been receptive, and therefore the deliberations have been positive.

To a question, Khalid Jawed Khan said his recent discussion with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was part of his efforts and reflected his concern to resolve disagreements. The meeting would have been productive. He had first-hand knowledge of the position of the ECP on several changes to the Election Law. The ECP had made public that 45 of the 72 amendments were reprehensible and violated the Constitution or the electoral law and restricted its powers.

He said the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was an appropriate forum that would first consider the amendments on July 12 to resolve a complex issue like electoral reforms on which the government and the opposition have views. different.

The Attorney General made it clear that the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) could not substitute for the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), which was an independent constitutional institution. He said the Nadra can provide technical assistance and expand a supporting role, but cannot remove the functions assigned to the ECP by the Constitution.

Khalid Jawed Khan said no unilateral and unilateral changes will be made to the electoral law and added that it is clear that once a law is passed it will also bind the PCE.

He said, among other things, that the main sticking points of the changes were the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections and the granting of the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas. He stressed that the Prime Minister publicly attached great importance to these amendments and showed his greatest preference for them. Imran Khan wants transparency through the use of EVMs, he said.

The attorney general said these two amendments could be considered with an open mind by both sides and a solution could be sought during the talks.

Khalid Jawed Khan said a time limit should be set in electoral law for an elected member to be sworn in so that his constituency does not remain without representation in the legislature for an unnecessarily long period of time. There is no point in keeping the seat vacant by the elected member by not taking the oath, he said.

He wants the government to take into account the objections and reservations expressed by the ECP, which, under the Constitution, has the power to hold elections in a fair, free and transparent manner. He also wants an amicable resolution of the serious quarrel between the government and the opposition over the proposed electoral reforms so that a consensus document emerges.

Contrary to the inflexible position taken publicly by a body of federal ministers declaring that the government will not budge even slightly from the amendments, the attorney general wishes to take the opposition and the ECP on board and withdraw the changes that have caused a serious dispute.

The PCE opposed the delimitation of constituencies on the basis of registered voters and not the population in each constituency on the grounds that Article 51, paragraph 5, provides that the allocation of seats will be based on the population. . He considered that this amendment would be the subject of a further modification of Article 51, paragraph 5, which provided for the criteria for the distribution of seats among the federating units on the basis of the voters rather than the population. The ECP asserts that its constitutional function is to prepare and periodically revise the electoral rolls to keep them up to date. This duty cannot be removed by Nadra. He also indicated that the appointment of registration officers for the preparation, revision and correction of electoral rolls cannot be entrusted to any other body.

