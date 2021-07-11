CPAC reveals bizarre “seven-domino plan” to restore Donald Trump “in days, not years”





A participant in the conservative political action conference in Dallas, Texas, on Friday handed out index cards describing a “seven-domino plan” that would restore former President Donald Trump to power “in days, not years” , and it’s how strange how far-fetched it is.

Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The bizarre and nearly impossible agenda stems from the false belief among Republican voters that the 2020 election was fraudulent, rigged and stolen from Trump. In fact, the whole plan hinges on some sort of proof that Trump was the rightful winner of last November’s contest.

Shall we take a look at the highlights?

First, according to the plan, Trump will soon be elected Speaker of the House, thereby impeaching Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and throwing the Democratic Party – especially the Congressional Black Caucus – into chaos. The CBC, according to the plan, will then rally with Trump.

Good luck with that one.

Second, and perhaps most consequent, Trump, in his rise to the presidency, would immediately order the House of Representatives (which would presumably still be under Democratic control, though the plan does not say so) to draft articles of impeachment. against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This would then lead – according to the Patriots Soar Trump Card – to the trial, conviction and impeachment of Biden and Harris, thus resulting in Trump’s return to the presidency from his role as president, which is the second in line with the presidential succession on the right. behind the vice president.

Andrew Solender of Forbes obtained a copy of the “Seven Domino Plan” and then posted it on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

A CPAC participant sent me this photo of a card they received about a 7 point. plans to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years, which involves installing Trump as a speaker and ousting Biden & Harris. pic.twitter.com/dS0tQ5jW7b

– Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hillreporter.com/cpac-reveals-bizarre-seven-domino-plan-to-reinstate-donald-trump-in-days-not-years-106492

