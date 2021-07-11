Bilawal Bhutto leaves for a 7-day visit to the United States





PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari holds a press conference. Photo: FileBilawal Bhutto to attend a conference, attend important meetings in the United States. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will lead the PPP campaign in Azad Kashmir in his absence. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left on Thursday for a seven-day visit to the United States, according to an article in The News.

A spokesperson for the PPP said on a private news channel that Bhutto would attend a conference and also hold important meetings in the United States. While he is away in Pakistan, Bhutto’s sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, will lead the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is already in the United States for a private visit.

Bilawal’s visit makes no difference, PM will complete his term: Sheikh Rasheed

Home Secretary Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said it made no difference to Prime Minister Imran Khan even though the PPP chairman visited the United States three times, adding that Prime Minister Khan would complete his term. five years.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was “over.” He said that working relations between the government and the opposition will improve after the Azad Kashmir elections.

“I will accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during the electoral campaign in Azad Kashmir,” he said.

“We want peace in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was taking measures for peace in the country torn apart by the war.

“We will accept whatever the Afghan people decide,” he said, adding that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country.

The Minister noted that Imran Khan himself has raised the case of occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) to the world, especially to the UN. He said no discussions would take place with India unless it withdraws its August 5 measures.

The “puppet rulers” worry about Bilawal Bhutto’s trip to the United States: PPP

The PPP had lashed out against the government, alleging that the “puppet leaders” were afraid of Bhutto’s visit to the United States and, therefore, created unnecessary rumors.

The party’s statement came in response to remarks by assistant prime minister Dr Shahbaz Gill, who accused the PPP of trying to seek a backdoor deal with the United States on Bhutto’s next visit. However, the prime minister’s aide had said that the PPP chairman would not benefit from his trip.

“Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib also fear that their leader Imran Khan could not go to the United States without diplomatic immunity due to cases pending before the American courts”, said earlier the parliamentary secretary of the PPP, Shazia. Marri.

Marri had said that Bhutto had hope in the strength of the Pakistani people and it was proven that the 2018 general election was stolen from the PPP by creating obstacles in the party’s path.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359468-bilawal-bhutto-departs-for-7-day-us-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos