Megamendung Jaya BUMDes helps local MSMEs go digital





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – As a village business that aims to empower communities and cultivate diverse potential in Indonesian villages, Megamendung Jaya BUMDes in Megamendung village, West Java, which has agro-tourism potential in the form of coffee plantations , is also geared towards farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises. , and local micro-enterprises (UMKM). Initially, the Megamendung village coffee MSMEs only processed and sold coffee beans that were still in the form of cherries to collectors at low selling prices. BUMDes presence is considered to have significant impact, through various training including marketing, training, empowerment including opening access to various government initiatives such as official and corporate exhibitions , as well as access to private agencies as partners. Now SMEs can have their own roaster. No more need to sell cherries at low prices, they now sell coffee in the form of green beans, as well as ready-to-use roasted beans. BUMDes Megamendung Director Jaya M Yusup Solihatul Munawar said that the coffee trade in Megamendung village has limits upstream, but also downstream. According to Yusup, his party is providing support in the form of wider marketing access, including through the Shopee platform, which has added values ​​such as the packaging manufacturing process. Representative BUMDes Megamendung, Yusup expressed his gratitude for the support of the government and Shopee in improving and supporting the sustainability of MSMEs in the village of Megamendung, which is in line with the Proudly Made in Indonesia movement initiated by President Joko Widodo. “Not only for business operations through the help of computer equipment at the Shopee Center Megamendung, but also for the training of human resources in e-commerce in accordance with the West Java Provincial Government’s commitment to the digital revolution. BUMDes Megamendung Jaya will always support MSME actors in Megamendung Village so that they can expand the commercial reach and improve the quality of life in the village, ”he said. Yusup explained that BUMDes Megamendung Jaya has adopted a Covid-19 pandemic compliant online marketing system that has changed the general work order. With the vision to introduce Megamendung Village products to overseas countries, sales of MPME products through Megamendung Jaya BUMDes at Shopee have also increased significantly. One of the designs of a jute bag by UMKM Megamendung Village which can be obtained at BUMDes Megamendung Jaya. (Photo: Shopee) One of the designs of a jute bag by UMKM Megamendung Village which can be obtained at BUMDes Megamendung Jaya. (Photo: Shopee) Using a collaborative program between Shopee and the West Java Provincial Government titled West Java MSMEs Go Digital, Yusup said the number of MSMEs through Megamendung Jaya BUMDes has doubled. With the education, training, facilities and support provided, the increase in turnover goes hand in hand with raising awareness among the public outside of Megamendung Village about the importance of marketing both online and on the platform. Shopee form. In addition, Shopee’s training not only reaches the stage of registering as a seller, but continues on how to download product catalogs, optimize titles and advertise to increase sales. . Yusup hopes that MSMEs in Megamendung Village can advance digitally and expand their reach in the market. “Due to the demands of this pandemic, we must be able to adapt to accelerate digital literacy to increase the existence and sustainability of businesses. We hope that the products we sell on the Shopee platform can increase. their sales as our knowledge increases through Shopee training modules, and can even be sent out of town and abroad, ”he said. Likewise, one of the MSME activists, Ratu, who is in the jute bag business through BUMDes Megamendung Jaya, also mentioned that she had benefited from Shopee. Before joining Megamendung Jaya BUMDes, he admitted that he had difficulty marketing his products outside the village. “With the development of computer facilities and online sales training like today, we are getting more orders. What helps us a lot is not only the equipment, but also the education and advice. of Shopee so that we can sell online more efficiently, ”Ratu said. (real)





