Leaders of China, North Korea pledge to deepen ties







China has been North Korea’s longtime ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodbath of the Korean War, when Mao Zedong sent millions of “volunteers” to fight the United Nations forces led by the United States.

The two countries signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack on July 11, 1961, with Mao describing the allies as close as “lips and teeth.”

Relations have fluctuated over the years due to Pyongyang’s growing nuclear ambitions, but with negotiations between North Korea and the United States stalled, the two sides have decided to strengthen their alliance.

“Despite the international situation of unprecedented complexity in recent years, brotherly trust and militant friendship between the DPRK and China is growing stronger day by day,” Kim wrote in her message to Xi, referring to the North. by its official name.

In the message disseminated by the KCNA news agency, Kim emphasized the role of the pact in “securing peace and stability in Asia and the rest of the world as the hostile forces become more desperate in their challenges and obstructive movements. “.

Xi wrote that he plans to bring “greater happiness” to the two countries and their people “by gradually bringing the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage,” KCNA said.

This is a stark contrast to a few years ago, when relations were bad and Kim had yet to meet Xi since taking over from his father in December 2011.

Kim made his first visit to China in March 2018 and the two leaders have now met five times.

The exchange of messages is the latest sign of renewed relations between neighbors, which analysts say is targeting the United States amid stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington and escalating US-Beijing tensions.

“It’s a marriage of convenience,” Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Women’s University, told AFP.

Relations between the two allies have been at odds since the end of the Korean War, he added, and they “will never really trust each other.”

But they need each other to face Washington,

