THE SMOKING CORNER: THE STARSHIP TROOPERS AND THE POLICY OF DERAISON – Journal





In Robert A. Heinlein’s 1959 novel Starship Troopers, a future military-run society grants citizenship and the right to vote only to those who serve in the military. Society is run as a quasi-fascist militaristic state that glorifies war, sacrifice and patriotism and encourages a xenophobic disposition.

The novel, while successful, was also controversial. Some critics have lamented that he praised fascism and militarism. Welsh-Canadian writer Jo Walton, while revisiting the novel in 2017, writes that Heinlein argued for limiting voting rights to a select group of people because he believed that giving that right to all adults had caused chaos and erosion of social rights. discipline.

While Heinlein, perversely enough, didn’t really try to rationalize or refute the criticisms his novel received, the 1997 film of the same name, based on the novel and directed by Paul Verhoeven, clearly dealt with the book. like a scathing satire on militarism and patriotism. But the fact remains, Heinlein never intended it to be satire.

It must be remembered that, even until 1959, when the novel was published, universal suffrage, or any adult citizen of a nation-state with the right to vote, was still a relatively new practice. It took several decades for democracies to fully introduce universal suffrage. For a long time, voting rights were limited to land elites and rich (white) men.

Even until the 1920s, women were not allowed to vote in various European democracies and the United States. In France, for example, men who could vote were called active citizens and those who did not have this right were called passive citizens. The fear was that the granting of universal suffrage would only lead to mobocracy.

Perhaps this is what Heinlein, an American, saw the United States become. Especially, after the four unprecedented terms of Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945) which introduced many social and economic policies favorable to the population, who for many of his detractors were socialist and therefore anti-American. The country’s working classes, blacks and women (who won the vote in 1920) voted overwhelmingly for Roosevelt. The impact of Roosevelts’ policies had triggered social changes that confused some Americans who, like Heinlein, began to imagine a state and society ruled by a disciplined and traditionalist elite, to circumvent the unruly effects of popular democracy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest frustration appears to be directed against parliamentary democracy. Like many populists, he believes his failures are due to the system getting in the way of what he wants to do. What happens when the public unreason promoted by the populists expires?

If men like Heinlein recall a generation of elites romanticizing the wonders of the restrictive democracies of yesteryear, then those elites quickly vanished. But Heinlein was of the middle class, the class with the greatest interest in modern American democracy. In fact, until 1934, he had supported the Roosevelts Democratic Party, before breaking up. So why would a middle class individualist like him imagine a monolithic militarist state in which only a handful of worthy citizens have the right to vote?

Universal suffrage has had a troubling history. For some, this upset the established structures of societies by allowing untrustworthy segments to determine the outcome of elections with their votes; for others, it was introduced too late. In fact, according to American historian Richard Wolin, at least one of the reasons for the crisis facing democracy today was the extremely slow manner in which universal suffrage was introduced. In his 2004 magnum-opus The Seduction of Unreason, Wolin writes that slowness in this context created electoral elites who could not fully address issues related to the growing new segments of society entitled to vote. vote.

The idea of ​​the 18th century British philosopher Immanuel Kants of public reason in which all components of a society participate in a rational discourse to democratically address issues of common interest, could not be fully realized because all citizens were not immediately represented through the vote. By the time universal suffrage was established, the democracy that had operated for years with limited suffrage was outdated.

According to Wolin, this was exploited by all kinds of demagogues and populists, who offered simplistic solutions to those who felt alienated and unheard, despite the right to vote. The idea of ​​public reason has been overturned by public unreason through the inflamed rhetoric of populists, who have substituted for the need for structural economic reforms by minority groups scapegoating and encouraging xenophobia.

Read: Imagine a real democracy

Men and women, especially middle classes (in Asian democracies and hybrid democracies) and lower middle income economic groups in the West, chose what the German social psychologist [WHO?] called freedom escape, or the voluntary submersion of the independent self in a group that begins to define the identity of the submerged self.

Despite the defeat of Donald Trump, various countries are still ruled by simmering democracies under the influence of populists leading large communities of middle and lower class individuals who have submerged themselves to adopt a group identity that they could not express as independent individuals.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, although he is still a somewhat softer version of the genre of populists in power in many countries today, chairs many middle and lower class groups who actually like the idea. to withdraw the voting rights of the so- called illiterate. And despite the fact that Khan runs a hybrid regime backed by support from the military establishment, he has made no secret of his frustration with the parliamentary system. He also made no secret of his admiration for the one-party regime, which he led of course.

There is enough evidence that the populists are unable to offer viable solutions outside of their fiery rhetoric and dramatic promises. Khan now thinks it’s because of the restrictions in the parliamentary system that hamper what he wants to do. The excuse is weak. But the question is, once the populists have exhausted their penchant for exploiting the frustrations of the groups they have formed around them, and public unreason has had its day, what will become of those who have been granted an identity. by these groups?

It is still too early to tell. All eyes should therefore be on the United States and how a new government is trying to restore public reason and democratic norms broken by Trump. The most recent observations in this context suggest that the groups Trump was courting have started to disband. But we are not sure of becoming what.

Interestingly, however, the idea of ​​limiting suffrage has also returned, mainly in Republican-held states where, through controversial legislation, attempts are made to restrict the ability of black voters to vote.

Posted in Dawn, EOS, July 11, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1633993/smokers-corner-starship-troopers-and-the-politics-of-unreason The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos