



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to the England football team ahead of their clash with Italy in the Euro final on Sunday. Mr Johnson has told manager Gareth Southgate and the team they have already made history. He said: You took England to the final of a great international competition. For most of the people in this country, this is the first time this has happened in their lives. You have forged a band of brothers whose energy, tenacity, teamwork, and flair seem to shine in everything you do. You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know that you can also lift this trophy. We don’t just hope or pray. We believe in you, Gareth, and your amazing team. On behalf of the whole nation, good luck, happy gambling and take it home! Sports retailer Musette are offering up to 20% savings on EURO 2020 tournament kits this summer. Discounts are available on products on their site, including the England Home Kit, as well as other popular workout and fashion wear. Jerseys from Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands were among the tournament’s bestsellers. To take advantage, go to kitbag.com/en/ and use the code ‘BALLER’ at check-out. This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on the sales we generate from it.Learn more It comes after No.10 Downing Street was adorned with St Georges flags ahead of the England football team playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Earlier in the week, MPs from all parties used interventions in the House of Commons to congratulate the team on making the final, including Jacob Rees-Mogg reciting the John Barnes rap from World In Motion. The Tory minister quoted the New Orders Italia 90 anthem before praising Mr Southgate’s excellent leadership for guiding England to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday against Italy. Other MPs hailed England boss Mr Southgate and made several attempts to refer to Three Lions (Footballs Coming Home) the classic David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Lightning Seeds who helped the England to achieve glory. For Labor, Phantom Commons Leader Thangam Debbonaire said Mr Johnson should spend time studying at Gareth Southgate Leadership School.

