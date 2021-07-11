The price of sugar increases by around Rs20 per kilo in the past fiscal year – Journal





KARACHI: Despite higher sugar production and large imports, consumers paid 20-25 rupees more to buy a kilogram of sweetener in 2020-21.

In another development, the wholesale price at Karachis Jodia Bazaar jumped to Rs100 per kg from Rs92 in the first week of the last fiscal year, which begins July 1, forcing retailers to charge Rs105-110 per kg according to the region.

According to Price Sensitive Index (SPI) data, sugar prices soared to Rs 98-110 per kg in major cities of Pakistan in fiscal year 21 from Rs 78-85 per year previous.

The increase in the price of sugar looks surprising amid a 22% increase in sugar cane production to 81 million tonnes in FY21 according to the FY21 economic survey, from 66 , 4 million tonnes during the same period of the previous financial year.

In 2020-21, the cultivation of sugar cane was grown on 1,165,000 hectares, an increase of 12% compared to the area planted of 1,040,000 hectares last year. The crop has seen a significant increase in cultivated area and yield due to favorable weather conditions, better management, timely availability of quality inputs and higher economic returns, according to the survey.

Increased production to 22 pieces, massive imports bring no relief

In an effort to avoid rising prices and to cover the shortage of sweeteners in the country, the government allowed imports by the private and public sectors. As a result, total sugar arrivals in 2020-2021 also increased to reach 280,722 tonnes at a cost of $ 128 million from 6,210 tonnes ($ 3 million) in FY20.

According to large-scale manufacturing (LSM) figures, sugar production increased by 16% in July-April 2020-2021 to reach 5.644 million tonnes, compared to 4.846 million tonnes during the same period of the Previous exercice.

Despite higher imports and sustained production, consumers have taken an expensive turn paying high prices for sugar.

Out of total imports, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had imported 131,000 tonnes last year while on July 2, it awarded a 100,000-tonne tender to Al Khaleej of Dubai whose shipment is expected to arrive by the end of this month.

Regarding the recent price hike of Rs8 per kg in wholesale prices, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) President Rauf Ibrahim said it appears there is no government because six months have been left for the arrival of the new crop and the sugar mills are pushing up the rates.

He said the government should ask the millers to raise prices and also set a rate forcing them not to sell beyond that fixed rate.

Ibrahim urged the government to allow duty-free and tax-free sugar imports of 600,000-700,000 tonnes by the private sector, which he did last year, under which the private sector has imported 150,000 tons. Either the government maintains its mandate or open competition in the market, he said. Sugar consumption is 600,000 tons per month. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take note of the rise in sugar prices, he said.

The government also included sugar in the third schedule of the sales tax law in the new budget. As a result, sugar sales increased to Rs 18 per kg based on the retail price of Rs 105-110 per kg, which was Rs 10 per kg when GST was calculated at Rs 60 per kg of retail price. he said, adding a number of inquiries against sugar players whose millers had so far proved futile.

When Pakistan produced larger amounts of sugar coupled with huge imports, then where has that sugar gone, he asked.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634400/price-of-sugar-rises-by-around-rs20-a-kilo-in-last-fiscal-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos