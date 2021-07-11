Xi Jinping Exchanging Congratulatory Messages with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on 10th Anniversary of Establishment of Sino-Sudanese Diplomatic Ties





On July 9, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President of South Sudan Salva Kiir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Sudan. Xi Jinping stressed in his message that in the past 10 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have enjoyed healthy and stable development, with fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields. The two sides have consistently and firmly supported each other on matters relating to the fundamental interests and major concerns of the other. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have joined forces to fight the pandemic, demonstrating their deep brotherhood. I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Sudanese relations and am ready to work with President Kiir to make the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries an opportunity to consolidate mutual political trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation. in various fields within the framework of the “Belt and Road” cooperation, and will bring benefits to the two countries and their people. Kiir said in his congratulatory message that China is a true friend of South Sudan. As a young country that has only been established for 10 years, South Sudan has received substantial assistance from China in its economic and social development, its internal peace process, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. , for which the South Sudanese side is grateful. and appreciation. South Sudan looks forward to continuing to consolidate high-level bilateral relations with China and deepen cooperation, to benefit the people of both countries. Warning Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China published this content on July 09, 2021 and is solely responsible for the information it contains. Distributed by Public, unedited and unmodified, on July 11, 2021 02:25:03 AM UTC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/news/latest/Ministry-of-Foreign-Affairs-of-People-Republ-nbsp-Xi-Jinping-Exchanges-Messages-of-Congratulations–35832236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos