Wahab as administrator of Karachi not at all acceptable: governor





After expressing his opposition to the likely appointment of Sindh’s legal and environmental adviser, lawyer Murtaza Wahab, as a director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail reiterated his position on Saturday, claiming that making Wahab the administrator of the city was not at all acceptable.

Ismail said this when speaking to the media after attending an Actors Collective Trust Pakistan ceremony as the main guest. The event took place at the Governor’s House.

The governor again stated that it had been agreed earlier that the appointment of the administrator of Karachi would be made after mutual consultation. He recalled that a meeting held with Prime Minister Imran Khan as President and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Commander of the Karachi Corps present had decided that no one with political training would be appointed administrator. from KMC.

Ismail announced that the launch of the federally funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Project in Karachi would not be further delayed. He said the promise made by the government to the people of Karachi in this regard will be kept.

The National Disaster Management Authority had carried out work to de-silt the storm sewers in Karachi, he said, adding that the federal government had provided funds for the rehabilitation of the city’s stormwater drainage network, due to which the city would probably experience a better situation in the current monsoon season.

The governor said he hoped urban flooding did not occur in Karachi during this year’s monsoon rains.

The services of the Frontier Works Organization had also been procured for this purpose, he said and added that he also wrote a letter to Sindh CM to save Karachi from destruction due to the likely monsoon rains this year.

To a question, Ismail pointed out that Sindh’s education department should do its job of catching culpable students involved in using unfair means during annual enrollment exams in the province.

He said students have already suffered many academic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the use of unfair means during exams has deprived deserving students of their rights.

The governor said he firmly believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan possesses the capacity to lead the country towards development.

Addressing the Actors Collective Trust ceremony, the governor said high-quality feature films and television series help promote a positive image of the country.

He said that previously the plagiarism trend had destroyed the Pakistani film industry, but lately the level of domestically produced films and TV series has improved as their content reflects Pakistani culture.

Ismail promised that he would give the greatest support to the promotion of arts and culture. He urged the participants in the ceremony to play their part for the cause of the welfare of those belonging to the artistic fraternity.

