Trump administration separates migrant families sooner than expected, report says





The Trump administration was separating migrant families months earlier than expected, according to a report.

The separations were taking place along a desolate part of the US-Mexico border in a program that is only being revealed now as the Biden administration examines government data, the Washington Post reported.

The Border Patrol began implementing protocols following the Criminal Consequence Initiative in Yuma, Ariz., In May 2017.

The program has made it possible to prosecute migrants crossing the border for the first time, including parents who were separated from their children upon entering the United States.

In some cases, Justice Department lawyers have taken the Criminal Consequence Initiative to court when prosecuting migrant parents. Border patrol agents used the program to justify separating families, according to The Post.

Data recently released by the Department of Homeland Security shows that 234 families were separated between July 1 and December 21, 2017.

But U.S. customs and border protection could not confirm in a statement that the Criminal Consequence Initiative program led to separations.

Yuma sector border patrols launched a prosecution initiative from May 2017, the agency said. However, the border patrol is unable to definitively link the Yuma sector prosecution initiative to the 234 in-scope family separation cases listed in the DHS Family Reunification Progress Report.

But because the program at Yuma began in May and data on family separations began in July, the number of families separated is likely higher, which the Biden administration is studying.

Some families separated in Yuma four years ago have still not been reunited. Some parents go missing after being deported on their own. According to government data, some of the children separated from their parents in Yuma were only 10 months old.

Although the Trump administration’s official zero tolerance policy was only in place from April to June 2018, it is now becoming evident that along parts of the border, family separations began near a year before that.

According to DHS, more than 5,600 families were separated between mid-2017 and mid-2018. Parents from at least 22 countries and five continents have been separated from their children. Many came from Central America, but some also came from the Congo, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

Yuma’s data was identified by the Biden administration as she tried to reunite torn families. The geographic extent of places of family separation is much wider than previously thought.

The family separation policy ended in June 2018 after a court order. Despite three internal reports and several congressional hearings, Yuma’s data only came to light last month.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions lobbied for those who cross the border for the first time to be prosecuted.

Yuma County Public Defender Nora Nuez has stood up for many separated parents and remembers them as quite gruesome.

It was a very dramatic increase very quickly, she told the Post of the period around May 2017.

After the start of the program, the border patrol apprehension documents made it clear that parents must be separated from their children so that parents can be prosecuted.

Suddenly I was getting tons of it, often several a day, Ms. Nuez said. My thought was that maybe it was a try.

Those working on family reunification were surprised at how many different parts of the world families came from.

According to DHS, they came from more anticipated countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but also from Angola, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Ecuador, Hungary, India, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Nigeria. , Peru, Romania, Russia, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

