Ruhut calls government critics “Smelly Mouth”: people are very smart, you know Pak Jokowi Patent





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA-– PDI-P politician Ruhut Sitompul is furious at the criticisms from a number of parties that have been sent to the government, in particular President Joko Widodo regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ruhut said Jokowi has worked optimally to overcome this pandemic. “Mr. Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, has worked and is working together for the beloved Indonesian people. All staff are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Pray and support, don’t be imitated who feels like a character but a provocateur whose only job is to sneer, speak and smell bad“Ruhut wrote on his personal Twitter, quoted on Sunday (7/11/2021). Read also : MYSTERY of burnt bodies in Cisauk revealed, turns out to be murder victims, two perpetrators On the other hand, Ruhut considers the Indonesian people to be smart and can judge the good performance of Jokowi and his team. “The garbage congo * r continues to mock the government of Mr. Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his staff, who work hard to serve the beloved Indonesian people who have been affected by COVID- 19 pandemic. People are very smart, you know that Mr. JOKOWI has an opponent, patent,” he added Read also : Coughing, Abu Janda announces the latest conditions, the bones are crushed, mentally destroyed Read also : Ngabalin calls on those who urged Jokowi to hoist the white flag as uncivilized creatures Defend Jokowi As we know, the insistence of a number of parties for President Joko Widodo to raise the white flag as a sign of surrender to the issue of Covid-19 continues to resonate, especially on social networks. A number of prominent figures have even asked Jokowi to be encouraged to step down as they are seen as unable to weather the pandemic. In fact, a number of blunders by Jokowi, including his ministers, have been brought up again. The government is believed to have underestimated the corona virus when other countries started contracting the virus.

