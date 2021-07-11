Scottish Parliament should resist Boris Johnson’s plans to identify voters Dr Jess Garland





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Voters would be required to show photo ID if new laws were passed (Photo: Lesley Martin / AFP via Getty Images) In Scotland, almost 1.5 million voters were not represented in the 2019 elections, due to the one-party voting system. Around a million potential Scottish voters are missing from the electoral rolls. And each month seems to bring a new cronyism scandal, with donors looking to buy political clout amid growing questions about government contracts. But rather than tackle these problems, the government has launched new legislation that will set democracy back even further. The new Elections Bill paves the way for laws that would require voters to present photo ID before they can vote. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter The government’s own figures suggest that around 2.1 million people may not be able to vote in a general election due to the lack of a recognizable photo ID. Among those most likely to be affected are groups that are already marginalized in society. Last month, the Election Commission warned that disadvantaged groups, including the unemployed, tenants and people with disabilities, are less likely to have identification and risk being excluded from the ballot box. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson’s plan for voter ID cards will undermine democracy in the UK … Any changes to the Britains franchise should be carefully considered. But instead of providing proof of the need for a mandatory ID, the government says there is currently an unacceptable potential for abuse. Widespread electoral fraud at the ballot box would be easy to see. We found hundreds of people who came to vote on election day to find that a ballot had already been cast on their behalf. These claims are almost non-existent. Of the 595 suspected cases of electoral fraud investigated by police in 2019, only 33 involved identity theft at a polling station, just 0.000057% of the 58 million votes cast in all elections that year. Most election complaints do not concern ordinary voters; they concern party activists who break the rules. Either way, the government seems more reluctant to crack down on these real abuses, choosing instead to crack down on our independent election watchdog and make it harder for people to vote. Yet despite the obvious risks of a mandatory ID and opposition from the SNP, Labor, Liberal Democrats and Tories like Ruth Davison and David Davis, the government appears poised to force this dangerous policy on Scottish voters. . The new legislation was interestingly timed: It came days before the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL), the Prime Minister’s independent standards watchdog, launched its long-awaited report on the laws Britain’s obsolete electoral system. It is disappointing that instead of reflecting on the report, ministers have taken the plunge and rushed to their own proposals. In its report, the CSPL warned that electoral rules need to be updated to keep up with the changing nature of online campaigns, and rightly so. As the ERS has long noted, our election laws are woefully outdated, with the lack of regulation on digital campaigns posing a real threat to the security of democracy in the UK. So instead of sowing fear over a handful of allegations, ministers should tackle the real threats to democracy: the vulnerabilities of the current system that leave our elections open to black money and foreign interference by through online advertisements and third party campaigns. Holyrood should do everything possible to resist these dangerous plans. Dr Jess Garland, Director of Policy and Research, Electoral Reform Society A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

