



WASHINGTON In March 2016, Donald Trump snubbed the large conservative rally known as CPAC, fearing activists would boo him.

At that point, he was the favorite to take on Hillary Clinton. Speaker after speaker, he skewered him in absentia, warning that time was running out to protect the GOP nomination for a more reliable Conservative.

His choice sends a clear message to conservatives, chided the US Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference.

A year later, Trump returned to CPAC in triumph, covering the 10 miles to the White House via Marine One, a sight grander than a short trip in a presidential motorcade.

The victory helped dispel reservations, and the next four years cemented the affection of the Tories.

CPAC is in Dallas this weekend, making the Hilton Anatole the temporary Capitol of Trump Country. Cheers burst forth at the mention of his name. Red Make America Great Again hats are commonplace, as are Trump Won t-shirts.

When the 45th President arrives Sunday afternoon to speak, Hell is greeted as the leader of the movement and the party and the rightful occupant of the White House.

I’ll just say it. The election was stolen. I have no doubts about it, said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who is also an adviser to Trump. As for the evolution of the Trump-CPAC relationship, he said: Neither has changed. Trump has proven himself. This is what has changed.

Trump in four years has curbed immigration, built hundreds of miles of border wall, cut taxes and regulations, reshaped the federal court system, and appointed at least a third of the United States Supreme Court, putting a conservative seal on the high court which will last a generation.

Everyone was skeptical when he first ran, Miller said. Now that he’s proven himself and one of the most conservative and successful presidents in our lives, people have learned to ignore mean tweets and other character flaws that most people have. would agree he might have. They certainly like his policies. They were fantastic.

The Conservatives spent eight years out of power during the Obama era. At CPAC 2017, at a sprawling Gaylord resort in National Harbor, Md., Outside Washington, a newly inaugurated Trump introduced himself as their savior.

Now you finally have a president, finally Trump said to a loud crowd who chanted: Build the wall! and, at the mention of Clinton, lock her up!

Trump has been idolized at CPAC ever since. The base loves Trump, and CPAC is the base distillation.

I tell you what, I miss President Donald Trump, Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Told Anatole, eliciting a roar of approval. We need to re-establish President Trumps America First’s agenda. He held the Chinese Communists responsible for the Wuhan coronavirus.

I can’t tell you what Donald Trump is going to do in 2024, said his state campaign co-chair Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. In Texas, we are with President Trump. In 2024, Trumpism will return!

It also drew cheers.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (right) at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II / Personal photographer)

The Dallas CPAC appearance is part of a striptease that began at CPAC in Orlando in late February and now also includes campaign style rallies.

The only obvious agenda is to keep supporters edgy and loyal, so Trump can punish Republicans who voted to impeach him, maintain his control over the party, and help recapture the House and Senate in the midterm elections of 2022.

On purpose or not, these appearances also freeze the ground for 2024, forcing potential rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who passed Trump in a CPAC poll in Orlando to be cautious lest they fail. ‘incur his anger before he has gathered enough money and allies. survive an assault.

Only one of those hopes, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, has signed up to speak at CPAC Dallas, leaving an unusual void at a rally to which aspiring Republicans have flocked for years.

I would say he has a more than a 50% chance of showing up, said US Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp. But I think he’s put that on hold and is focusing on those majorities in Congress. And I think it’s the right thing to do.

If all goes as hoped, Schlapp said, hell will get a lot of credit, and probably the most credit, for clawing back those majorities.

Trump has been invested in this effort, raising money, supporting candidates and hosting dual-purpose rallies highlighting selected races while weeding out potential rivals.

At the two rallies he has held since leaving office and retreating to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, last weekend in Sarasota, Fla., And June 26 in the ‘Ohio, Trump downplayed January 6 violence, when thousands of frenzied supporters shot by him stormed the United States Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election to the presidency.

Trump also reiterated refuted claims about his defeat.

We have won the election twice, he told a large crowd on June 26 at a fair near Cleveland. We may have to win it a third time.

Van Alstyne’s Debbie Billingsly poses with Rep. Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas as her husband Paul Billingsly takes the picture. Cawthorn suggested to the Biden administrations that a door-to-door campaign to expand COVID-19 vaccination was a spinoff for a government program to confiscate Bibles and guns.

In Anatole’s expansive lobby, not far from iconic elephant statues, Debbie Billingsly snapped a photo with Rep. Madison Cawthorn, RN.C.

She wore a Trump 2024 button and put it 1000% that he is the clear leader of the party. She is just as certain that hell will unfold again.

Absolutely. Of course, he won’t say it yet, said Billingsly, 67, an interior designer for Van Alstyne, north of McKinney, after her husband Paul took the photo. But hes having the rallies, and hes working very hard to get the house back.

(Moments later, Cawthorn raised his eyebrows as he claimed that a new door-to-door campaign by the Biden administration to expand COVID-19 vaccination was in fact a Trojan horse, a failure for a program. government to confiscate Bibles and guns.)

As to whether Trump won, Billingsly said: he did. He absolutely did, and the people that don’t believe it just aren’t engaged, and they haven’t paid attention to what has taken place. Everything will come out, one state at a time. But listen, they know it. We know it. Democrats know what they’ve done. This was expected with these machines a long time ago.

A recurring topic of conversation at CPAC is whether Trump could be reinstated as president, possibly even next month.

It should be, Billingsly said, adding that maybe if Republicans get Congress back halfway through, it could happen. It’s never happened before, but hey, it’s never been stolen before.

Miller, the state agriculture commissioner, said Trump himself raised the possibility at a dinner party in April.

He kind of indicated that, you know, this Arizona deal could be the break that we need to bring down the house of cards, Miller said, referring to a privately funded recount in Phoenix, where the Election officials reject allegations of fraud. So I said, Mr. President, if this happens, who is going to remove Biden from office? You can not. You are not the president. You’ve got to have someone who can take it off, so who is it? He did not answer me.

We’ll see. We’ll see. We were a long way from it, says Miller.

President Trump is the flagship of the Republican Party, said Phil Rizzo, a pastor from Hoboken who was a finalist in the New Jersey GOP primary for governor a month ago.

The winner, a moderate who called Trump a charlatan in 2015, could have lost if several pro-Trump candidates had not split the vote.

People are very serious about President Trump in New Jersey, said Rizzo, who also maintains that Trump was cheated in the election. I don’t live in a culture where I’m not allowed to believe what my eyes see. The truth will come out, but there have been so many irregularities.

