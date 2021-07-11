Observers say Jokowi’s government is still strong, supported by many parties





Insistence on Joko Widodo to step down as president is seen only as social media opinion Jakarta (ANTARA) – The political observer who is also the executive director of the Indo Muhammad Qodari barometer believes that the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still very strong because it is supported by many parties. “Joko Widodo’s request to step down as president is only seen as an opinion based on social media,” Qodari said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Sunday. He assesses the reality on the ground that the Jokowi administration is still very strong. Therefore, the audience is urged not to obsess over social media talk, as it is easy to play. Qodari said Indonesian politics are on two levels. First, the elite level whose composition of the parties supporting the government has so far not changed. There are PDI-P, Golkar, PKB, NasDem, Perindo, Hanura, PPP, PSI, PKPI and PBB. In fact, the Gerindra Party strongly supports the government. For the opposition groups, there is the Democratic Party and the PKS. PAN does not openly support the government. But Qodari reads that PAN general chairman Zulkifli Hasan tends to side with the government. On this basis, the current government is considered to be still very strong. “Not to mention if we talk about strategic groups like TNI and Polri, I see that they are still very strong,” said Qodari. At the community level, public satisfaction with Jokowi is still high. The results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) survey released in mid-June indicated that 75.6% of residents were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Then, according to the results of the Indonesian political indicators survey released in April, the level of satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi was 64%. According to him, criticism usually comes when there is a problem. In addition, Indonesia is currently facing a difficult situation in the face of COVID-19, where new cases and death rates continue to rise and undermine the economy. “All national powers, both in government and in opposition, should support each other in times of trouble, especially in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Also read: Ganjar prays President Jokowi to be strong leader of Indonesia during pandemic

Read also: LIPI Observer: the Jokowi firm emphasizes a strong synergy-reinforced synergy Reporter: Muhammad Zulfikar

Publisher: Budisantoso Budiman

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

