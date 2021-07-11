“People’s Padma”: Prime Minister Modi calls for the appointment of those who work at the base | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people of the country to nominate inspirational people for the Padma Awards, which he called People’s Padma (with a hashtag). The deadline for nominations for the Padma Awards is September 15th. “India has a lot of talented people, who do an exceptional job at the grassroots. Often we don’t see or hear a lot of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Applications are open until September 15, “Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet. India has a lot of talented people who do exceptional work at the grassroots. Often we don’t see or hear much of it. Do you know such inspiring people? You can name them for the #PeoplePadma. Applications are open until September 15th. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021 The tweet comes as the government has launched an initiative to identify those people who work at the grassroots. The Union Home Office urged all central ministries, states and other laureates to identify individuals whose excellence and achievements deserve recognition. During his first “Mann Ki Baat” speech of the year in January, Prime Minister Modi urged locals to educate themselves about the people to learn more about the “unsung heroes” who work altruistically. He also posted a link from the Padma Awards website where people can post their applications. A government statement says nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards will be received online only. The government has also provided for self-nomination. The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the highest civilian accolades in the country. These awards were instituted in 1954 and are announced each year on the feast of the Republic. The award aims to recognize “work of distinction” and is awarded for distinguished and outstanding achievement / service in all fields / disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, work social, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, commerce and industry. The government has prescribed the format in which the request must be made. Applicants must also post a narrative citation – within the prescribed 800 word limit – mentioning the accomplishments / services of the recommended person.

