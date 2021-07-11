



LONDON: Two events, meanwhile, dominate the UK’s Euro 2021 football final against Italy (July 11) and Freedom Day (July 19). Football, the great patriotic unifier that unites the European nations behind Italy, unites the British in a fever that other sports cannot reach.

In a bizarre irony and an alliance of post-Brexit loyalties, across the UK, Remainers and Brexiteers are supporting the England team and the European club together to support what is derived from the Roman sport Harpastum, although the Greeks also have a right to this via Episkyros. , both of which appear to have evolved into European crowd football in the Middle Ages until the rules became more standardized in England in the early 19th century.

The origins of football date back to the Han Dynasty, over two millennia ago, the Chinese military practiced CUJU as a training discipline, and the sport became favored by the emperors. CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping is known to be a football fan and popularized the sport in hopes of one day hosting a FIFA World Cup in China. By realigning the focus on investment in international football which did not bear fruit, domestic investment proliferated and foreign investment in Chinese football began. Xi introduced long-term nationwide guidelines and reforms to China’s professional leagues and youth facilities. There are currently 70,000 soccer fields across China, with a target of 140,000 by 2030. FIFA ranks the Chinese men’s team 76th in the world rankings, not yet a soccer superpower, England is 4th and Italy is 7th. Just as the British love Italian culture during tonight’s game, British sporting nationalism will prevail to support captain Harry Kane and the England squad at Wembley.

The new Health Secretary appears to be diametrically opposed to the previous one, as Matt Hancock focused on protecting the NHS and enforcing the lockdown and regulations on hands, face and space; Sajid Javid liberates society and gets the NHS to focus on priorities other than the Covid-19 crisis. For 16 months, the Covid-19 has exclusively dominated hospitals, television news and the media; Javid is focusing on the medical victims of Covid, namely cancer, mental health and heart disease, a backlog that now totals 7 million. Javid said we cannot live in a world where the only thing we think about is Covid, the government has to take care of education and the economy besides health. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Javid seem to be on the same page about this. Javid wasted no time releasing the new Health and Care Bill in Parliament, which addresses additional powers of the Secretary of State and Government for integration with the NHS, future purchases, regulations regarding data collection and sharing, preventive health care in particular obesity: including a turning point and the ban on paid advertising of unhealthy foods and drinks (obesity is a pre-existing condition which contributed to the deaths of Covid-19).

The government vaccination rollout led by Nadhim Zahawi (Iraqi-Kurdish loyalist Johnson who could have been an alternative candidate for health secretary), has reduced hospitalizations and deaths.

Javid said people will have to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others, all social distancing limits and home work regulations will be revoked effective July 19. Javid said summer infections could still reach 100,000 per day, but in a risk-based approach, he suggested that self-isolation and quarantine for double vaccines be postponed from July 19 to August 16, for be replaced by PCR tests.

This corresponds to the current feeling that the majority of society in England wants to return to work.

Covid-19 is no longer a good excuse to stay home unless you test positive. Chancellor Rishi Sunak halted the 20% temporary increase in social protection payment (universal credit) from September and the remaining leave schemes will be terminated at the end of September, this is a clear signal that the initiative Boris Johnsons Build Back Better has started.

