UP Block panchayat polls: BJP, allies claim victory with 635 seats; PM Modi congratulates CM Adityanath





The Bharatiya Janata party and its allies claimed victory with more than 635 seats in the ballot box for the post of leader of the panchayat bloc in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the poll results showed the public was supportive of the BJP and claimed this was due to the successful implementation by the government in power of the programs and policies of the Centers. CM Yogi said, seven years ago, PM Modi gave the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas to this country. The plans that have been made have reached everyone. The state government and organizations presented the plans to the people. The results of the Panchayat elections are a living example. READ ALSO : In UP, violence renamed “masterstroke”: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi criticize the BJP government The BJP leader added that the party’s strategy proved effective in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, as the BJP also dominated the election of the district panchayat chairman. Speaking of the panchayat leader’s poll block, Yogi Adityanath said: In 735 out of 825, the BJP presented its candidates, and 14 were given to allies. In some places, the two candidates vying for a seat were from the BJP itself. We had left 90 places in total. He added, in current trends, the BJP wins over 635 seats. This number will increase further. The UP CM congratulated all the winning candidates and also thanked the BJP workers. I congratulate all the BJP workers who risked their lives to help others during the Corona period. This victory was achieved thanks to those who obtained such support, he said. READ ALSO : Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi blames UP CM Yogi for women’s lack of safety, ‘Rakshas Raj’ alleges in UP Expressing his gratitude to the State Election Commission for organizing the panchayat elections during the pandemic, CM Adityanath thanked the State Police and the Pradeshik Armed Police (PAC) for ensuring that the ballots were held. take place peacefully. He also mourned the deaths of serving officials who lost their lives to Covid-19. Meanwhile, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Saturday: The victory we have achieved is the effect of the ploys for CM Yogi. Law and order are tight. Women can go out even at 12 o’clock in the morning. There is no corruption anywhere. The BJP scored a landslide victory. It is the hard work of all party workers. PM MODI CONGRATULATES YOGI ADITYANATH Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate CM Yogi Adityanath on his victory. Even in the election of bloc leaders in Uttar Pradesh @ BJP4UP He raised his flag. @ Myogiadityanath The benefits the people reaped from government policies and public projects were reflected in the massive victory party. All party workers deserve congratulations on this victory, Prime Minister Modi said. @ BJP4UP @myogiadityanath , https://t.co/QZP6u1kjVT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021 READ ALSO : UP prepares population control bill and offers incentives for those who follow the two-child policy

