Xi Jinping proposes the American bypass through Africa to Paris and Berlin.
On July 5, the Head of Strategic Affairs, a member of the Political Bureau, with the help of Wang Yi, the MFA and the head of the National Reform and Development Commission, He Lifeng, offered to join the African programs of the China during a video conference. . Macron and A. Merkel. This incompetent maneuver aims to separate France and Germany from Washington’s anti-China tactics. This happened as Beijing prepared for the 9e The China-Africa Forum (FOCAC) will be held in Senegal, outside of China, for the first time since its creation in 2000. It is rumored that Beijing could unlock 60M in this caseds of the continent.
*
During a videoconference event between Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Xi Jinping on July 5, his primary objective is to prepare for the next international conferences on the climate and the planet. [1], The Chinese president has, aside, proposed a four-way cooperation in Africa to his two European speakers.
What was his first international exchange after the 1st century celebrations?There is In July, Washington imposed back-and-forth sanctions on the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang amid intense tensions with its Japanese and Australian allies in Asia, but with significant friction with Europeans trapped in Beijing. Join the “Partnership for Africa’s Development” launched.
The initiative was so important that, until now, the idea was for Beijing to attempt a “solo ride” in Africa. The regime has not really responded or reacted to offers of cooperation, in particular from France, a former colonial power, whose traces were strong in Africa, and today contested by the storm of the “new silk roads”.
Read our articles on the subject:
1) On the motivation and evolution of China’s African strategies: China – Africa: From the search for raw materials to cooperation. In the context of geopolitical maneuvers
2) Concerning the No. 1 visit of China to Senegalese President Mackie Sal: The National Assembly granted full powers to Africa, China and Europe on January 11, against a backdrop of warnings from the International Monetary Fund .
It aimed to reduce the public debt that linked Senegal to other countries that owed in part to China, such as Kenya, Angola, Ethiopia, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Sudan and Chad. .
Beijing adjusts its African tactics and takes the Franco-German couple to witness.
Beijing donates to Africa and provides financial assistance by canceling loans and restructuring the repayment period for the poor. Here, in September 2020, one million South African “Rands” (.00075000) were donated to the South African Department of Education. However, there is still a long way to go to reduce the debt of those who are most in difficulty, such as Zambia, Chad, Ethiopia, Angola, Kenya or Sudan. However, we must be careful not to believe that the accumulation of African debt is due only to Chinese debt. To read: What about the Chinese debt “trap”?
*
Since 2020, Beijing has been increasingly sensitive to criticism accusing it of entangling its African partners in its debt, and has redoubled its efforts to reduce their debt.
In line with the efforts of the International Monetary Fund, the G20 and the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC – China-Africa Forum), the four main Chinese lenders are Exim Bank, China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank and China International Development Cooperation. (CITCA). ) – Total 15 mds Donations to Zambia, Kenya, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Rwanda, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique. To read: In Johannesburg, Xi Jinping challenges Africa
However, this relationship is not free from all tensions.
For example, China suspended funding to Kenya in early July after rejecting Nairobi’s request to reconsider the repayment deadline.
Chad, meanwhile, has already requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the complete restructuring of its debt, which has already benefited from the debt relief measures taken by the G20 to take into account the economic slowdown of the epidemic. . Chad, Sudan, Zambia and Ethiopia can then declare themselves by default.
After Washington and Hong Kong, the Chinese proposal to France and Germany is no less trivial than that of the United Kingdom with Beijing.
Paris and Berlin’s trade with China, the oldest Western partners in the first five months of 2021, was + 44% for France and + 34% for Germany, respectively 33 and 93 million. euros.ds of $.
Xi Jinping, aware of the stimulus needs of the two economies for the post-government period, wants to use it to his advantage; He is already speculating on their environmental and climate priorities to attract their investments in China.
Its aim is to create a counterweight to avoid the chasm of strategic tensions with Washington, with the aim of contributing to the recovery of African countries. Everyone would have noticed the formal reflection of the answer. United States, India, Japan, Australia – Beijing wants to oppose the “quad” team, another “square” which includes China, two European countries and Africa.
The relevance of comparisons even more diverse than the concept of “Indo-Pacific”, which has already been linked to “Asian NATO” by some, is very important. Essential is a speech intended for internal political observers.
Notes):
[1] The summit of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at COP15 in Marseille in early September, COP15 in Kunming in October, COP 26 in Glasgow in November and the G20 summit in Rome in early December.
