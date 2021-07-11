Most people are now against wearing masks and other rules that end in a week.

Most people want to continue wearing masks in certain places, such as public transportation, after Freedom Day on July 19, according to a new poll.

A survey for The observer found that many people are worried about the lifting of the Covid rules within a week – and will continue to follow them regardless of the end of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said July 19 will see the end of rules on wearing masks, number limits in pubs and the reopening of nightclubs.

The change will be confirmed by the government on Monday July 12.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told The Observer he would encourage people to continue wearing masks.

He said: Many people vulnerable to the virus have to use public transport and shop in person. “

He added: “Wearing face coverings in these settings should have remained mandatory. I will strongly encourage people in Greater Manchester to continue to wear masks on public transport out of respect for others.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is also working with operators and unions to try to ensure mask wearing remains mandatory in the capital.

A poll for the Observer found that 73% of people believe wearing masks on public transport should continue after July 19.

Half of those polled said Freedom Day should be postponed altogether.

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with a requirement to continue wearing them in shops also being considered.

The approach contrasts with England’s roadmap out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Stage 4 on July 19.

A final decision on England’s exit from the restrictions is due on Monday.

However, in Wales masks must still be worn in taxis, trains and buses, as well as in health and social care facilities when restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed, the Welsh government has said.

He added that further reflection is underway as to whether they will still be required by law in other contexts, such as retail.

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said: We will need everyone’s help to keep the coronavirus under control as we continue to respond to the pandemic, this virus has certainly not gone away.

We know that a lot of people are still worried and anxious about going out. We will maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in some places on public transport and health and social care facilities, and others as necessary to help keep us safe.

Making the announcement on Sunday, the government said scientific evidence supports the use of face coverings as a way to reduce transmission of the virus.

He said they are especially useful in overcrowded and poorly ventilated indoor areas.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: Wearing face masks is an effective way to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

We all have a duty to help protect each other. Keeping everyone safe has been the Welsh Government’s priority during the pandemic and will continue to be the priority going forward.

On Friday it was announced that face coverings will not be routinely recommended in classrooms in Wales from September.

Mr Drakeford is expected to make a statement on Wednesday outlining more details on the new zero alert level for Wales.

The country is currently on Alert Level One and face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public places.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce his country’s next steps out of lockdown in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, but has already described Mr Johnson’s approach as some sort of exception, appearing to indicate his will be more careful.

In Northern Ireland, removing the rules around all face coverings, with regulations potentially replaced by directives, is expected to be considered next month.

Stormont’s executive has previously announced that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship is also set to be removed on July 26, while the use of face masks in classrooms will be removed from the guidelines.

