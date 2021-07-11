A comprehensive India-Vietnam strategic partnership can contribute to regional stability: PM Modi





Affirming that close cooperation between India and Vietnam can help promote regional stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reassured his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh to ensure a “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two nations. Modi spoke by phone with Pham on Saturday and said the two countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Congratulating Pham on his appointment as Prime Minister of Vietnam, Modi expressed confidence that India-Vietnam ties will be strengthened under the prime minister’s wise leadership, the prime minister’s office in Delhi said in a statement. . “I spoke on the phone with HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed all aspects of our comprehensive strategic partnership, reiterated our common vision for the Indo-Pacific and agreed to maintain close cooperation, including within the United Nations Security Council, ”Modi tweeted. I spoke on the phone with HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. We have reviewed all aspects of our comprehensive strategic partnership, reiterated our common vision for the Indo-Pacific and agreed to maintain close cooperation, including within the United Nations Security Council. @VNGovtPortal – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021 He welcomed the fact that the two countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, and therefore that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can help promote stability, regional prosperity and development, PMO said. . In this context, Prime Minister Modi also noted that India and Vietnam are currently members of the UN Security Council, he said. Modi thanked Prime Minister Pham for the valuable support provided by the Vietnamese government and people during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, the statement said. The leaders agreed that the two countries should continue their consultations and cooperation to support each other in their continued efforts to fight the pandemic. The two prime ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation, the PMO said. Noting that the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to celebrate this milestone in a dignified manner through various commemorative activities, according to the statement. Prime Minister Modi also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to India at an appropriate date. The Vietnamese government gazette said the two leaders agreed to promote the role of existing consultation and dialogue mechanisms while expanding cooperation in the defense industry, peacekeeping operations led by the UN and responding to traditional and non-traditional security challenges. They pledged to strengthen mutual support and coordination in regional and international forums, especially at the UN, as the two countries are currently non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Vietnamese side said. (With PTI inputs) For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

