G20 welcomes cooperation, but easing US-China tensions not in sight

Multilateralism came into play as the chief financial officers of the Group of 20 major economies joined hands on Saturday in support of unique international tax rule changes, but the move did not signal a better relationship between the two key members. of the forum. the United States and China.

Some US experts on China do not expect any breakthrough anytime soon in the tense ties between the world’s two largest economies, while other analysts warn that Japan, a US security ally with ties close trade with China, should accelerate its efforts to hedge against potential economic risks stemming from what some see as a new “cold war”.

A series of G20 ministerial meetings have taken place in Italy ahead of a summit meeting scheduled for late October, where US President Joe Biden could have the opportunity to hold his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. since taking office in January.

But Zack Cooper, an expert on US-China relations at the American Enterprise Institute, was skeptical of the rise of bilateral engagement.

While the two countries could have interactions later this year, including a possible Biden-Xi meeting, the Washington think tank’s senior researcher said he wouldn’t expect “great cooperation. substantial ”results from these talks.

“I think the tension will continue,” he said, adding: “The problem is that our underlying interests and values ​​are very different. And I don’t think a little dialogue will solve that.

Biden’s White House has relied on the strict Chinese policies of his predecessor, President Donald Trump, with a greater emphasis on human rights issues. As he rallies allies to counter Beijing, which he sees as acting more repressively at home and aggressively abroad, he called on democracies to overtake autocracies in the race for competition.

One of the reasons for Washington’s push for a G20 deal on multinational tax plans during two days of talks that ended Saturday in Italy may have been to help settle its differences with his European allies regarding the imposition of taxes on large US tech companies, Cooper said.

“So even though there is a deal on taxation, I kind of see this as an effort by Team Biden to try to unite a little more closely with democratic allies and partners to avoid divisions that could create problems with the Chinese later, ”says Cooper.

Since Biden took over the presidency, senior diplomats from both countries have so far met once face to face in March in Alaska, exposing their deep disagreements over issues of human rights, Taiwan and the international order which they consider desirable.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching in February, China could face even more pressure over its poor human rights record, with calls already made for the United States to resort to a form of boycott as a punishment for China’s alleged abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in the western Xinjiang region.

But it would likely be difficult for the Chinese leadership to take steps that could be seen as a step backwards, as next year will also be crucial for Xi in consolidating his power through a Communist Party congress twice a year. decade in the fall.

In a speech on July 1 to mark the 100th anniversary of the party’s founding, Xi was provocative, saying the Chinese people “will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us” and stressing that China’s “complete reunification” with Taiwan is a “historic mission and steadfast commitment” of the party.

While Xi is reportedly aiming to be re-elected as head of the Communist Party in Congress for an unusual third term, Cooper said the party is likely hoping next year will go “very well” and “react with great anger to criticism.” . from China and Xi in particular.

Joe Biden | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

Economically, China may be hoping to see the removal of punitive U.S. tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods amid an escalating trade war under the Trump era.

But a major reduction in tariffs may require a substantial commitment from China to address US concerns over intellectual property theft and the heavy use of industrial subsidies, among other issues, which again can be a bar. high for Beijing.

Takeshi Makita of the Japan Research Institute said the United States and China have entered a phase of “competition for world hegemony”, although the possibilities of impending military clashes and a large decoupling of the two economies appear. weak.

The research director said, however, that Japan should always be prepared for the potential consequences of an increased confrontation between Washington and Beijing, ensuring that its economy can grow while avoiding being caught in the crosshairs.

“If the United States and China see a sharp escalation in their confrontation and Japan needs to (follow the United States to) take a more confrontational approach as a member of the democratic countries, China will certainly take retaliatory measures.” which will lead to a decline. of exports, a slowdown in Japanese businesses in China and a decrease in the number of Chinese tourists, ”Makita warned.

The negative economic impact of a deterioration in Japan-China relations would be hard to ignore, Makita said, citing data showing that Japanese exports of goods and services to mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for around 4% of domestic product. gross of the country in 2019.

The percentage was highest among the industrialized countries of the Group of Seven. For the United States, the same figure stood at around 1% of its GDP in 2019.

Makita said Japan should step up efforts to create products and services that are vital for China and difficult to supply for other countries, noting that Japan is strong in sectors such as parts, industrial machinery and materials.

“Even though the Japanese semiconductor industry is faltering, our country has a major stake in related materials such as vinyl chloride. … Creating a situation where China cannot make general-purpose products without Japanese parts and materials will be the best defense, ”he said.

He also said that Japan should find ways to take advantage of a vacuum that would likely be created in the US market as Washington seeks to reduce its dependence on Chinese products in the long run and tries to attract more visitors from the United States and Europe in an otherwise, China-dependent inbound tourism market.

The Japanese government must step up its efforts to prepare for a new “cold war,” Makita suggested.

“There have been a few moves (to strategize) but they started very late,” he said, saying the lingering reluctance among Japanese business circles to prepare for such risks might have was one of the reasons for the delay.

“Japan has also lacked awareness of the risks associated with the eventuality of Taiwan,” he added, referring to the threat from China to use force if necessary to achieve eventual reunification with what ‘she considers a renegade island province.