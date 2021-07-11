Biggest problems Boris Johnson faces as Covid crisis begins to end – Jonathan Walker

The Covid crisis may be coming to an end. But this presents new challenges for the government.

Here’s what’s high on the Prime Ministers’ agenda.

Boris Johnson is determined to end the lockdown. Life will return to something like normal for most of us – with one big caveat.

Hundreds of thousands of people are likely to catch Covid-19 over the next few months. The government believes the vaccines will prevent the virus from making them seriously ill, and we can only hope they are right.

For Boris, getting out of the Covid poses new challenges. Hell needs to turn its attention to issues that have been overlooked since the onset of the health crisis.

One of them is the NHS. One of the government’s goals has been to protect the NHS and prevent it from being overwhelmed with Covid patients, but that meant health services neglected people who needed treatment for conditions not -Covid.

A waiting list of 5.3 million people has been established in England.

Finding a way to reduce that waiting list and make sure patients are seen will be a top priority.

But that is only one of the tasks when it comes to the NHS.

Mr Johnson and his ministers reportedly intend to change the way health services are run, reversing many of the changes introduced by the previous Tory government led by David Cameron. They want to remove some of the bureaucracy and make the health service work more closely with the social services, which are run by local councils.

Another big problem is social protection itself. The government wants to change the way care services are funded so that older people no longer have to sell their homes to pay. It is a challenge, because it means that the money has to come from elsewhere.

The government also needs to make a final decision on major rail projects such as HS2, Northern Powerhouse Rail and the Midlands Engine Rail project, a proposed $ 3.5 billion project to improve connections between the West Midlands and East Midlands.

He promised last year to release what he calls an integrated rail plan for the north and the Midlands, but the plan is overdue.

Then there are Boris’ upgrade proposals, designed to create more wealth and opportunity in areas outside of London. They were supposed to be high on his agenda, and the prime minister personally took charge of the policy.

He is working on plans with his advisor, Leicestershire MP Neil OBrien.

The measures may include giving mayors more powers – although Mr Johnson is rumored to have lost some of his former enthusiasm for regional mayors following his murderous public disputes with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham last year.

There is something to keep the Prime Minister busy. In fact, it will be the first time he has to manage the country without a single problem like the coronavirus or, in 2019, Brexit, eclipsing everything else.

