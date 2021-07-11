Fast train project wants to use state budget, government promise questionable





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir declared that the project High speed train Jakarta-Bandung (KCJB) faces a strange funding problem. This condition could worsen the financial performance of several public enterprises responsible for building the Indonesia-China cooperation project. To overcome these financial problems, Erick Thohir asked the DPR for permission to disburse funds. State budget for the high-speed train project via the State participation scheme (PMN). PMN was entrusted to PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) or KAI to the tune of Rp 4.1 trillion for the support mission within the framework of the realization of the national strategic project (PSN) of the fast train to be closed cost overrun. Read also : When he was Minister of Transport, Jonan refused to issue a permit for the high-speed train JKT-BDG In the PMN plan to be included in the 2022 state budget, Erick Thohir also asked the DPR to approve the state capital injection for 11 other state-owned enterprises. The total PMN requested by Erick Thohir is 72.44 trillion. The head of the Advocacy and Community division of the Indonesian Transport Company (MTI), Djoko Setijowarno, said the planned disbursement of funds from the state budget to finance the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project was not not in keeping with the government’s promise. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail He said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his aides have always said that funding the high-speed train project will not use public funds. The government claims that this project can be funded only by business to business. For information, the mission of the high speed train project was carried out by a consortium of public enterprises composed of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk, PTPN VIII, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) and PT KAI (Persero). Read also: November 2022, Jokowi will invite Xi Jinping to try the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train Together with Chinese companies, these four state-owned companies have formed a joint venture called PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China. Both Indonesian and Chinese state-owned enterprises contributed to the project on a share basis. “Initially, it was (the promise). But when it was carried out by an inexperienced state-owned enterprise, the government eventually had to step in. Previously, this had also happened in the Jabodetabek LRT,” he said. Djoko explained in his press release on Sunday. (7/11/2021).

