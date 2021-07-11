European Parliament votes to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The European Parliament passed a resolution calling on member states to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to the suppression of opposition voices in Hong Kong and human rights violations elsewhere in China. The legislation, passed Thursday, July 11, condemned recent actions by Hong Kong authorities targeting the city’s media and the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper in particular. A total of 500 police officers raided the 26-year-old newspaper on June 17, combing through files and arresting five executives. The editor and managing director were charged with “collusion with foreign forces” under the National Security Act for allegedly calling on foreign governments to impose sanctions in response to the law, which was imposed on last year after months of pro-democracy protests. Media mogul Jimmy Lai (), who founded Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital, is already serving 20 months in prison for his role in the 2019 protests and faces additional charges under the controversial security, which could lead to a life sentence. Declaring that “respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law must remain at the center of long-standing relations between the EU and China”, the resolution adopted on Thursday calls on the Council to EU, Commission and Member States to “decline invitations” to the next Winter Olympics, unless Beijing takes concrete steps to improve human rights conditions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and in China in general. The new legislation, while non-binding, is the latest sign that MEPs of various political stripes are losing patience with China on the human rights issue, with a landmark investment deal still in limbo following the sanction by Brussels of key officials in Xinjiang and Beijing. counter-sanctions. Efforts to organize a broad boycott of the 2022 Olympics continue to gain momentum. The UK House of Commons is due to debate a motion on Thursday (July 15) asking officials not to participate in the quadrennial event. Last month, members of legislatures from 10 countries introduced a series of bills and proposals calling for action against the Games, and in May, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D -CA), suggested that attending during the “genocide” in Xinjiang would undermine the moral authority of the rulers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4245607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos