‘Phenomenal. Bravo ‘: PM Narendra Modi hails the spectacular capture of Harleen Deol in the 1st T20I against England | Locust





Indias Harleen Deol left social media stunned by the superb catch she managed to ward off Amy Jones in the first T20I against England on Friday in Northampton. While some greats in the game have already praised the youngster, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media and praised her exceptional efforts. The Harleens wrestling video was shared on the Indian government’s Instagram profile, which has already gone viral, garnering more than 700,000 views in 24 hours. On Saturday PM Modi shared the screenshot of the post as his Insta story with a caption, Phenomenal! Well done @ deol.harleen304. PM Narendra Modi praises Harleen Deol (Instagram / PM Modi) READ ALSO | “On Richter scale, shock value is 15”: Ramiz Raja attacks Pakistan, says “overrated players keep playing” Sharing the video on social media, the Indian government wrote: YOU ABSOLUTELY CAN’T MISS THIS! Harleen Deol of India made one of the most amazing catches in women’s cricket history to sideline England’s Amy Jones in the 1st T20I at Northampton. Bow down! Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina also shared the video on Twitter and appreciated Harleens’ heroism. He wrote: This is great what a great take @imharleenDeol Well done the country is so proud of you! Continue to shine and inspire others #INDvENG. The 23 year old Punjab cricketer responded to Rainas’ tweet and said: Thank you very much @ImRaina sir .. you were my inspiration to reach higher levels in the field when I was younger. .. thank you. Thank you @ImRaina sir so much .. you were my inspiration to reach higher levels in the field when i was younger … thank you – Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) July 10, 2021 READ ALSO | Stunning babe Mohali Harleen Deols praised everywhere The Indian Eves may have lost the opening T20I to the hosts by 18 points, but Harleens Act is garnering high praise on social media. The incident occurred in the 19th in the English round when Amy Jones attempted to clear the fence from Shikha Pandeys’ delivery. Posted at the start, Harleen jumped up and tried to hang on. But she realized she was stepping out of the line. Immediately she tossed the ball into the air then came back inside the line to complete the catch in the air.

