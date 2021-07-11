The public are still expected to wear masks indoors after July 19 as the NHS waiting list soars live





Nadhim Zahawi says people will have to wear masks in confined spaces indoors Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that Boris Johnson will share the government’s latest Covid data with the nation tomorrow, as well as advice on social distancing after July 19. Appearance on Sky News Sophie Ridge on Sunday program, which is currently covered by Trevor Phillips, the Vaccines Minister said he was confident England would move to the fourth stage of the roadmap out of lockdown on the so-called end date. Speaking briefly about what the government’s plans will include for the next few weeks, Zahawi said people should still wear masks in enclosed areas indoors, even if the legal requirement to do so would be dropped. It comes after Sajid Javid warned that NHS waiting lists could reach 13 million in the coming months as health services grapple with the third wave of Covid on top of a huge backlog of treatment. In his first interview since taking office as health secretary, Mr Javid said he was shocked by the growing number of expectations for non-Covid care. Key points Show last update



1625992689 Vaccinated adults 20 times safer than unvaccinated ones, says professor Speaking of the likelihood of catching coronavirus, a prominent statistician said you are probably at least 20 times safer [after a jab] only if you are not vaccinated. Speaking to Andrew Marr on Sunday, Professor David Spiegelhalter said he, a 67-year-old man who is doubly vaxxed to eyeballs, was even more at risk of dying from Covid than a 30-year-old unvaxxed man. Sir David also stressed the importance of receiving a jab, saying it couldn’t be underestimated. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 09:38 1625991902 Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn has all the details on Nadhim Zahawi’s face mask remarks here: Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 09:25 1625991813 Face masks will be encouraged but not legally required, says Zahawi A little more on the masks now. Nadhim Zahawi said new guidelines released on Monday would still say people must wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces, although the legal requirement to do so is dropped. I think it’s important that we remain cautious and cautious and the guidelines that will be well defined tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces, he told Sky News Trevor Phillips Sunday. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 09:23 1625991282 PM under increasing pressure on universal credit Boris Johnson faces growing resistance over plans to cut the universal credit increase by 20 a week, as a group of conservative northern MPs have warned the government it will hamper economic recovery. Describing emergency payments as a lifeline for people during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Northern Research Group (NRG), representing around 50 MPs, again called on ministers to keep the increase in place. A former cabinet minister said The independent this decision would harm scores of families and risk resuscitating old ghosts over perceptions of the Conservatives’ attitude towards poverty. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn see you: Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 09:14 1625991158 Scientists slandered by Cummings demand public records change Two scientists who say they have been wrongly criticized by former aide to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings for their advice on the pandemic to the government have reportedly asked for the possibility of setting the record straight. Oxford professors Carl Heneghan and Sunetra Gupta were mentioned in Mr Cummings’ damning report to Parliament in May of the government’s handling of the pandemic. Boris Johnson’s former chief aide told a select committee hearing that the two government science advisers dissuaded Boris Johnson from a lockdown last fall saying it was not necessary because herd immunity had been reached. The government’s record is important and what was stated on the record must be correct, Professor Heneghan told the Sunday express. What we now have on the public folder is not correct. We didn’t say there wouldn’t be a second wave. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 09:12 1625990387 Zahawi defends eight-week gap between Covid jab doses Nadhim Zahawi reported this morning that the government has no plans to reduce the current eight-week wait time between two doses of a Covid vaccine. The Vaccines Minister said the gap was much better than shortening the gap further. It comes after reports that NHS staff have been abused by holidaymakers who demand their second dose faster, so they can travel to countries that require visitors to be fully vaccinated. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 8:59 AM 1625990202 Minister refuses to say if England win could equal public holiday When asked if there would be a public holiday if England won the Euro tonight, Nadhim Zahawi replied that he could not answer. I’m not going to spoil this. There’s no way I’m being cocky and hurting your agenda, Vaccine Minister Trevor Phillips told Sky News. Pressed to share his score prediction for the game, Mr Zahawi also refused to hurt him, at which Mr Phillips laughed and jokingly called him a chicken. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 8:56 AM 1625989727 Vaccine rollout means increase in cases won’t impact July 19 plans, says Zahawi The Minister of Vaccines has finally taken action to recognize that coronavirus cases are on the rise. Have seen an increase in infection rates in this country, but also in Europe and elsewhere, But he added: The difference for us is that the vaccination program has been such a success. Ultimately, Nadhim Zahawi appears to be asserting that this will not affect plans to further ease restrictions on the July 19, aka end date. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 8:48 AM 1625989364 Zahawi is confident England will move on to the next round of easing on July 19 Nadhim Zahawi said the prime minister will share the latest government data on Covid with the nation tomorrow. Appearance on Sky News Sophie Ridge on Sunday program, which is currently covered by Trevor Phillips, the Vaccines Minister said he was confident England would move to the fourth roadmap step out of lockdown on July 19. Speaking briefly about what the government’s plans will include for the next few weeks, Zahawi said the guidelines would include people who are supposed to [continue to] wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 8:42 AM 1625989079 Javid warns NHS waiting list could reach 13m amid third wave of Covid Sajid Javid has warned that NHS waiting lists could reach 13 million over the next few months as health services grapple with the third wave of Covid in addition to a huge backlog of treatment. In his first interview since taking office as health secretary, Mr Javid said he was shocked by the growing number of expectations for non-Covid care. Hospitals across the country are already in crisis mode due to increasing Covid cases and staff shortages due to workers having to self-isolate if they get cracked by the Covid app, reports our Associate Editor Alastair Jamieson. Sam hancockJuly 11, 2021 8:37 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-live-uk-news-latest-b1882009.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos