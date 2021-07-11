Deputy Governor Ariza says vaccination in DKI exceeded Jokowi target





JAKARTA – Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria is optimistic and believes that he will be able to exceed President Joko Widodo’s daily vaccination target of 100,000 doses. He mentioned DKI Jakarta , vaccinated up to 130,000 doses per day. Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria is optimistic and believes that he will be able to exceed President Joko Widodo’s daily vaccination target of 100,000 doses. He mentioned, vaccinated up to 130,000 doses per day. “We are optimistic that the target requested by Mr. Jokowi is 100,000 per day. In Jakarta, it is 130,000 per day,” Deputy Governor Riza Patria said, observing the vaccination directly in the country. North Jakarta, Rumah Kita (JURK), PT. Indonesian Port II (Pelindo) and the Jakarta City Government at the Islamic Center of Jakarta, Sunday (07/11/2021). (Read also; Three million Moderna vaccines from the United States to Indonesia ) He added that today, the vaccine at DKI Jakarta has reached 7.3 million people. The first dose is 61.5% and the second dose is 2.1%. On the same occasion, he also appreciated North Jakarta Rumah Kita (JURK), PT. Port of Indonesia II (Pelindo) and the Jakarta City Government which successfully vaccinated around 12,000 people for five days (July 7-11, 2021). “Alhamdulillah, the vaccinations are held at the Islamic center for 5 days. Every day around 500-1000 are vaccinated, which helps us to speed up the vaccines targeted by the government, at least by the end of August it could be 7 , 5 million and we will finish up to 8.5 million steps before the end of the year. Faster than the initial objective, all thanks to the support of all the communities, “said the deputy governor. He said if the vaccine should be rushed. Therefore, the age of 12-17 years is allowed to be vaccinated. “It’s been a week since we entered the vaccine, it is possible for children aged 12-17 to be vaccinated,” he explained. (Read also; Paid Covis-19 vaccination services at Kimia Farma, overview of vaccine types and how to register ) Finally, he asked the community to continue to maintain the health protocol (Prokes) even though most have been vaccinated. “Vaccination is important but the implementation of prokes cannot be ignored. It must be improved, disciplined and reinforced. Until the implementation of the PPKM Emergency 3 – July 20, 2021, the residents of Jakarta must be obedient, don’t play games, ignore and don’t take lightly we are fighting the pandemic, ”he added. (The Web)

