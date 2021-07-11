Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Cheer Indian Athletes





The Cricket Control Council of India (BCCI) joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wishing Indian athletes good luck ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 23. On Saturday, BCCI released a video in which members of the men’s and women’s teams spread out and cheer on the Indian Olympic athletes. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues shared their posts on the video. Also read: Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty wins women’s title by beating Karolina Pliskova The BCCI captioned as “The BCCI proudly joins the Honorable Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in expressing our wholehearted support for the athletes of the Indian team @ Tokyo 2020. They have been training hard and are looking forward to it. go. Let’s get together and # Cheer4India “ BCCI proudly joins the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri arenarendramodi expressing our full support to the athletes of the Indian team @ Tokyo2020 They have trained hard and are eager to go. Come together and # Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/KDDr5wA28S BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021 Boxer Mary Kom and captain of the men’s hockey team Manpreet Singh will represent India at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. The flag bearer for the closing ceremony will be wrestler Bajrang Punia, confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association.

