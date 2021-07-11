China News: Xi Targets Taiwan As Frightening New Phase In Global Plan Begins World | New





Tobias Ellwood was speaking after the Chinese President gave a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the CCP – causing a stir with the strength of his tongue. Mr Ellwood, the Tory MP for Bournemouth, told Express.co.uk that he, like many others, is following events in Beijing with growing concern.

“I think in part in reaction to the global response to China initially hiding the pandemic and the condemnation of the new security laws in Hong Kong and also the outrage expressed over the treatment of Uyghurs. “China is clearly trying to become so big that no one will dare challenge it. “This is his direction and his journey as he reinterprets our international rules for his own benefit.”

“He has now consolidated his power over Hong Kong – that ‘one country, two systems’ thing is completely lost sight of. “He is now targeting Taiwan. It could be the next 10 years, or the next five years, but things are going to get very unpredictable. “We now have Japan joining America in saying we will defend Taiwan.” READ MORE: Brexit montage – EU treats UK like ‘treasure’, activist says

“Xi’s navy is now the largest in the world, increasing in size every year. “He wants to become so big that no one, no country, including the United States, would dare challenge him. “The West needs to unite. It is only by uniting that the international community can defend democracy, especially in democratic countries like Taiwan. “

Speaking last month, Xi said, “We will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China. “Anyone who dares to try to do so will have a bloody head against the Great Steel Wall forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “ He added, “No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “

In addition, he reaffirmed what he called China’s “steadfast commitment” to unite with Taiwan, while promising to “realize the Chinese dream of great national renewal.” Speaking to Express.co.uk after Mr Jinping’s speech, Professor Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), said he included “unnecessarily harsh language which would turn against the outside world “. He said of Xi’s comments, “They confirm Xi’s approach to the rest of the world, namely that they are bound to respect China on China’s terms, and if they don’t. , they should be prepared to face the consequences, some might be rather unpleasant.

