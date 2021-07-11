Patient recovered, record 32,615, positive increases 36,197





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Corona virus positive caseCovid-19) increased to 36,197 today, Sunday (11/7). With this addition, the total of positive cases in Indonesia has now reached 2,527,203 since it was first announced by President Joko Widodo in early March 2020. Referring to data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, out of the total positive cases, 2,084,724 of them have recovered. The number of cured patients increased by 32,615 compared to the previous day. The addition of cured patients is a new record in one day. Then the deceased patient has now reached 66,464 people, an increase of 1,007 from the previous day. The number of specimens examined was 159,219. The number of active cases was 376,015 cases by Sunday (7/11). Active cases increased by 2,575 from the previous day. The surge in positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has continued in recent weeks. The number of deceased patients continues to increase in large numbers. The Covid-19 task force said the Delta variant, which is more easily transmitted, was the cause of the spike in cases in Indonesia. Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, many hospitals in various regions are in difficulty. The occupancy rate of many Covid-19 referral hospitals has exceeded 90%.

Oxygen cylinders are also increasingly needed in hospitals. Recently, coffins have become increasingly difficult to obtain for patients who have died after being infected with Covid-19. Responding to such conditions, the central government has set up the emergency PPKM since July 3 on the islands of Java and Bali. It will be implemented for three weeks until July 20. Blocking is done in a number of routes to remove mobility from the community. Companies are also required to employ home-based workers, except for essential and critical sectors. More recently, up to 15 regencies and cities outside of Java and Bali have also implemented an Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM), effective from July 12 to 20, 2021. This was done because the The transmission rate began to increase and the occupancy rate of hospitals increased. Areas outside of Java and Bali that are implementing emergency PPKMD are Tanjungpinang Town, Singkawang Town, Padang Panjang Town, Balikpapan Town, Bandar Lampung Town, Pontianak Town , Manokwari District, Sorong Town, Batam Town, Bontang Town, Bukittinggi Town, Berau District, Padang Town, Mataram Town and Medan Town. (BMW)



