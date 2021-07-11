Rashid belittles Bilawals’ trip to the United States





RAWALPINDI:

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its term, “no matter how many visits Bilawal Bhutto visits the United States” and attempts to ” deal a blow “to the Prime Minister. time at the office.

Addressing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Federal Minister said: “He [Bilawal] can go to America as many times as he wants, ”and asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term regardless of Bilawal’s“ attempts ”to hinder him.

Addressing a public meeting, the minister said that after the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, strained relations between the opposition and the government would improve.

To a question, the federal minister claimed that the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) had become a “dead horse”, “after failing to attract the attention of the people”.

Rashid said: “I will accompany the Prime Minister in Azad Kashmir for the election campaign. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state in the coming days ”.

He said it was the prime minister who voiced the concerns of the disenfranchised Kashmiri people around the world. He pledged that the prime minister “would play a historic role in resolving the Kashmir question”.

Regarding the emerging situation in the region after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran, the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Foreign Ministry are doing all their work. efforts for lasting peace.

Senior civilian and military leaders were striving to bring both the Afghan government and the Taliban to a table to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan, he added. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding, “Whatever the Afghan people decide, we will accept.”

The minister also categorically denied that Pakistan would allow a country to use its land to disturb regional peace.

Pakistan on Friday assured the United States that it will remain a reliable partner for peace in Afghanistan, as there is fundamental convergence between the two countries on the need for a peaceful settlement in the war-torn country.

According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed bilateral relations and important developments in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan. and the efforts for a political settlement there.

Shedding light on the issue of people stranded in Torkham, Rashid clarified that according to government policy, only those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 would be allowed to cross the border.

The decision in this direction was taken following new variants of the coronavirus pandemic, he added. Those who had not been vaccinated and tested positive for the virus, he added, would be sent to quarantine in the dedicated area.

The Torkham border is open to people who have been vaccinated, he added.

Rashid reiterated the government’s policy, saying he will not hold any discussions with India until Jammu and Kashmir’s illegally occupied Indian status is restored by August 5.

To another question, the minister said that the Nullah Leh Express project would be completed in three years, which would ultimately bring major relief to the people of Rawalpindi. (With contribution from News Desk)

