Air defenses set up at Afghan airport in Kabul as Taliban gain ground
Afghanistan’s Kabul airport has been fitted with an air defense system to counter incoming rockets, officials said on Sunday, as the Taliban continued a blistering offensive across the country.
Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month, even as insurgents say they now control 85% of the country – a claim that cannot be independently verified and contested by the government.
The Islamic fundamentalist group’s rapid gains in recent weeks have raised fears for the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to ensure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers.
“The newly installed air defense system has been operational in Kabul since Sunday at 2:00 am,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “The system has proven useful around the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks.”
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP it was installed at the airport, although officials did not provide details on the type of system or on whom had installed it.
The Taliban have regularly launched rockets and mortars at government forces across the countryside, with the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group carrying out similar strikes on the capital in 2020.
IS also claimed responsibility this year for a rocket attack on Bagram Air Base, the country’s largest US military installation, which was recently handed over to Afghan forces.
Over the years, the US military has installed several C-RAMs (counter-rocket, artillery and mortar systems) at its bases, including Bagram, to destroy rockets targeting the facilities, an official said. foreign security and the media.
C-RAMS includes cameras to detect incoming rockets and alert local forces.
Worse and worse
Turkey has pledged to ensure the security of Kabul airport once US and NATO troops leave next month.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey and the United States had agreed on the “scope” of the management of the airport under the control of Turkish forces.
Taliban militants have led a rapid offensive across the country, but mainly in the northern and western provinces, since early May, when the last US troops began to leave Afghanistan.
India on Sunday became the latest country to evacuate diplomats as the security situation deteriorates, with its foreign ministry saying it is withdrawing staff from its consulate in southern Kandahar, where the Taliban is fighting with Afghan forces on the outskirts of town.
A security source added that around 50 Indian personnel, including around six diplomats, have been repatriated.
Last week, Russia announced the closure of its consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, while China also evacuated 210 nationals from the country.
The fighting has led some veteran warlords to deploy militiamen to counter any attack.
In western Herat province, where the Taliban captured a key border crossing point with Iran this week, veteran warlord Ismail Khan has mobilized his fighters in the provincial capital.
Pakistan’s envoy to Kabul called on the international community to help bolster Afghan security forces, warning that the deployment of militias to fight the Taliban could worsen the situation in the violence-ravaged country.
“If things translate into some kind of war between the militias and the Taliban, it will be dangerous,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in an interview with AFP on Saturday.
“Therefore, it is important that the capacity of the Afghan government to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened.
The Afghan government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban’s gains as of little strategic value, but the seizure of several border crossings and the taxes they generate will likely fill the group’s coffers with new revenue.
Insurgents have routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, and the government has little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that need to be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.
