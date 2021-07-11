Narendra Modis’ cabinet reshuffle gave social justice political meaning





The recent cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government’s second term can be read in three ways. First of all, of course, is a point that has been emphasized by this government that the reshuffle is an exercise to improve governance and achieve the government’s development program. Second, it sends the message that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) no longer wants to be stereotyped as a Brahmin-Banya party. It wants to be seen as a space for other backward classes, listed castes, listed tribes and minorities. Third, representation to CBOs, SCs and STs reflects democratic politics. Together they constitute a significant percentage of the total population and it is only right that in a democracy their political aspirations are taken into account. This is why the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modis comprises 12 ministers from the listed castes, eight from the listed tribes and 27 from the CBOs. Women and young people who also constitute a large part of the Indian population have also had a place in the cabinet. Social justice as a strategy Political parties like the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have always claimed that social justice is their backbone. These parties mounted their electoral campaigns on the idea of ​​social justice of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Kanshiram and Mayawati. The BJP not only understood it but wanted to improve it by combining social justice and democratic stake. These benefited from the social justice movements of the 1980s and 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav declared that vikas nahin, samman chahiye now aspire to political mobility and a part in decision-making. And, the BJP is ready to provide a political springboard for these communities, namely the CBOs, SCs and STs. In fact, the BJP wants to widen the net of social justice by giving political representation not only to the numerically dominant communities among the CBOs, STs and SCs, but also to the marginalized and the most backward castes (MBCs). This explains why the ministers of the non-Jatav and non-Yadav communities. Lodhs (BL Verma), Kurmis (Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary) and Pasis (Kaushal Kishore), who are numerically important and have political aspirations, were housed in the enlarged cabinet. Social justice against Hindutva? Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, this shows that the BJP is aggressive in its reach. The inclusion of members of non-dominant and marginalized communities also challenges the conventional Hindutva binary against social justice. The BJP through this recent reshuffle has shown that Bahujan communities, who have aspirations beyond a bangla (bungalow) and lal batti, can participate in governance and decision making. This pushes development policy a step further. Because, as ministers, the members of these communities now also have the power to allocate resources. Over time, this will translate into greater representation and political exposure for members of these communities. Therefore, the impact of the cabinet reshuffle may not only be visible in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, but also in several elections in different parts of the country until 2024. Warning:Badri Narayan is professor and director of the GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj, and author of Republic of Hindutva. The opinions expressed are personal. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

