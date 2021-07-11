Anies targets 8.8 million Jakartans vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of August





Indonesia received the 20th stage of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a total of 3,000,060 vaccines in the form of Moderna produced by the United States, which were sent through the Covax facility on Sunday (7/11/2021 ). The vaccine arrived at Soekarno Hatta airport, Tangerang, Banten around 12:30 PM WIB. “Today, Indonesia received 3,000,060 doses of Moderna vaccine, supported by the international cooperation of the United States government through the multilateral facility of covax,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday on Youtube of the presidential secretariat. According to him, the Moderna vaccine obtained an emergency authorization or an emergency use permit from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency on July 2, 2021. Retno said this was the initial delivery of the Moderna vaccine from the United States government out of a total commitment of 4,500,160 doses. “According to our communication with several of our colleagues in the United States, including the United States Minister of Foreign Affairs, we are committed to providing doses of vaccines to Indonesia for a total of 4,500,160 doses”, Retno explained. Indonesia, he said, is very grateful to the United States government for sharing vaccine doses. Retno said Indonesia consistently supports the vaccine dose sharing mechanism to achieve vaccine equality for all countries. “The Vaccine Sharing Mechanism is part of a multilateral mechanism to ensure equal access to vaccines for all countries, which is continuously discussed at meetings of the Covax Facility,” said Retno. Retno said that so far 122,735,260 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been obtained, both in bulk and ready to use. The details are 108.5 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19, most of which are in bulk vaccine form. Then, 8,236,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were obtained from the Covax facility. A total of 2,000,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are in finished form, of which 500,000 are supported by the government of the United Arab Emirates. In addition, 998,400 doses of vaccine were manufactured by AstraZeneca of Japan. Most recently, 3,060,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States.

