Ehsaas and BISP: what’s the difference?





Ehsaas burst onto the world stage. In New York earlier this week, I met Dr Sania Nishtar, who has been invited to speak at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development. In terms of percentage of population covered, Pakistan’s cash transfer program to vulnerable people during Covid-19 was the third in the world. The world can learn a lot from Pakistan and our success on Ehsaas, which is why the international community is actively seeking to understand our teachings at the UN. But many in Pakistan still do not fully appreciate Ehsaas’ boldness to trigger complete social transformation and rewrite our social contract. This column will seek to change that.

First, let’s kill the elephant in the room that Ehsaas is just a new branding of BISP (Benazir Income Support Program). I’ll start with the technically correct answer to the difference between Ehsaas and BISP before moving on to the boldness of what Ehsaas seeks to accomplish, followed by BISP credit, where it’s due.

“BISP is the name of a law and an institution,” explained Dr Sania Nishtar. “BISP has implemented a number of programs over the past ten years, some of which have been closed due to corruption. Ehsaas, on the other hand, is a framework initiative that has more than 280 programs, policies and initiatives, structured in four thematic pillars (elimination of elite grip, social safety net, investment in human capital and creation of means. subsistence) all linked to a theory of change. BISP is one of the 34 executing bodies of a few Ehsaas programs.

This is the definition of the manual, but in the popular imagination both BISP and Ehsaas are viewed through the singular prism of distributing money to the poor. Aren’t the Ehsaas money distributions the same as the BISP? I asked Dr Nisthar. “Zameen, aasman ka farq hai,” she replied. “We put in place strict data and financial controls, checklists for recipients who owned cars, land or were government employees and so on. We have also introduced a fully biometric payment system, introduced a savings account option for every woman to ensure that they can save instead of just receiving money, and have taken a number of steps in behind the scenes on cyber security.

So that explains the difference between BISP and Ehsaas but what is Ehsaas big hairy and daring lens? Ehsaas is the 21st century public policy framework through which this government tries to bring to life the concept of Riyasat-e-Medina or Islamic Welfare State, which Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to forge in every speech. The idea that Muslim world leaders want to bring the concept of Riyasat-e-Medina to life is not new. The Taliban tried it in Afghanistan in the 1990s and the Saudis tried for decades in the last century. But I would say Ehsaas is by far the most enlightened attempt as it is endowed with 21st century public policy tools to actually transform society from the bottom up rather than forcing a revolution from the top down.

Here is a thin slice of Ehsaas to inspire you: two million disadvantaged families with a disabled person receive an allowance of Rs2000 per month. About 80,000 interest-free loans are made every month, half of which are earmarked for women, to help them start new businesses and lift them out of poverty. Some 15 million Pakistani households (100 million citizens) received Rs 12,000 each during Covid-19 without an ounce of corruption. Ehsaas fundamentally rewrites Pakistan’s social contract. As a rule, state resources in Pakistan go to the powerful, and political patronage is motivated by your connections. Ehsaas directs resources towards those who do not have a voice in the public arena or a seat at the decision-making table.

It is also important to recognize that the BISP was an important intervention for the time being and a pleasure to realize that Pakistani politicians are building on each other’s success to create a more responsive state. Congratulations also to Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and current President of ECOSOC, for championing Pakistan as a global rockstar for its innovation in social protection.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 11, 2021.

