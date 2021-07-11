



Sean Penn targeted Donald Trump’s administration and his response to the COVID-19 crisis in Cannes on Sunday.

Speaking at the press conference for his latest directorial feature Flag Dag, which had its world premiere on Saturday night, Penn was asked about his own work in setting up test sites during the pandemic via his CORE disaster relief organization and the efforts of the Trump administration, which he called an “obscene administration.”

Seeing the news during the pandemic, he said it “really felt like someone with a machine gun was shooting people from a turret in the White House.”

White, he acknowledged the importance of pre-purchasing COVID vaccines, he said “there was no integrity effort on the part of the government until the Trump administration was sacked” .

Based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, Flag Day is Penn’s first time heading alongside his daughter Dylan Penn (and in a smaller role, his Hopper son Jack Penn).

When asked if the love for Dylan Penn he shows in the film partly reflected Sean Penn being an absent father as she grew up, he replied that anyone can check out IMDb to check out ” simple jobs “that he had held during his childhood.

“One of the great things about the privilege that I have had to work in film and to be a parent is that while there are times when you are away, once you you’re done with this job, you’re the only parent in town 24/7, and that’s when the kids get excited.

Penn claimed he actually wanted to pitch his daughter the first time he read the book.

“Certain images come to you when you read something, and in this case the first one I saw while reading this was [Dylan’s] face, ”said.

In his review, Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney had mixed feelings about Flag Dag, but said the film was a “significant improvement” from The Last Face, which lost at Cannes in 2017 in the face of generalized mockery.

