Hoping the pandemic ends soon, the government invites people to pray from their homes

GENERAL | Jul 11, 2021 3:34:47 PM

The common prayer is called #PrayFromHome: From Home for Indonesia organized by the government through the Ministry of Religion.

East Java Newsroom – The government, through the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), is inviting the people of Indonesia to pray together online in the hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will soon end in Indonesia. The prayer which took place from 2:00 p.m. WIB on Sunday (7/11/2021) was titled #PrayFromHome: From Home for Indonesia.

This common prayer was also attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, the Minister of Religion (Menag), Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, and several other Advanced Cabinet Ministers of Indonesia.

Prayers are performed according to the beliefs of each Indonesian people, led by six religious leaders. Among others, Professor Quraish Shihab (Islam), Pastor Lipius Biniluk (Protestant), Cardinal Suharyo (Catholic), I Nengah Dana (Hindu), Bhante Pannyavaro (Buddhist) and Xs Budi Tanuwibawa (Confucianist).

Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, “This joint house prayer is a continuation of the Indonesian Cipta Hening event. According to him, prayer is a weapon for believers, prayer is also a calming soul and prayer is a factor of optimism in every human event of life.

He said implementing government-promoted health and vaccination protocols was a form of self-protection against exposure to Covid-19. Meanwhile, prayer is a powerful spiritual weapon for the people to support the government’s success in overcoming the pandemic.

“Pray from home for Indonesia is a domestic effort to perfect the outside efforts that have been made by the government and various parties to deal with this pandemic,” the Minister of Religion said.

He hopes that this effort can sensitize all layers of society to continue to pray for this country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Wherever we are, the total fight against the epidemic is not yet over. We are very optimistic about the passage of the pandemic. The prayers offered by the Indonesian people further confirm this optimism,” he said. .

“Let’s all strengthen our faith, increase social generosity, share the spirit and be ready to sacrifice ourselves to help others in need,” he added.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that the spread of the virus was still ongoing and the government could not solve it alone. All parties must collaborate, work together, help each other and work together to overcome this pandemic.

“I am very grateful for the views of religious community organizations, which intend to maintain the harmony of the umma in the fight against this epidemic. Government cooperation will not be successful without public support and awareness, ”the president said.

He said that in addition to physical effort, inner effort is also necessary. “Let us pray to God, Almighty God, that our burden is lightened, so that the burden on the nation and the people of the world is lightened immediately,” he said.

The president also expressed his deep condolences to all victims of the pandemic all over Indonesia, and prayed for the best place and God’s forgiveness.

“Through this common prayer, we hope the pandemic will pass soon. Convince your family and the nearest environment to stay at home first to overcome the pandemic. Remember this is to save lives and the community “said President Jokowi.