The Taliban have changed and Pakistan’s politics have changed: Sheikh Rasheed





Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that Pakistan will uphold its decision not to provide air bases to the United States, as region policy turns in a new direction following the withdrawal of forces. foreigners from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan aspires to peace in Afghanistan,” the interior minister said at a press conference in Rawalpindi, stressing that the government and the opposition were on the same wavelength in this regard.

Rasheed’s statement comes after US President Joe Biden announced last week that the military mission in Afghanistan would end on August 31 amid new concerns over the possibility of a civil war.

“We didn’t go to Afghanistan to build a nation,” Biden said. “It is the right and responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also said earlier this month that Pakistan would not donate air bases to the United States if the government objects, despite ‘he was responding to questions posed by journalists after attending a military and intelligence briefing to parliamentarians on national security and the situation in Afghanistan.

“It is important, not only for Pakistan, but for the whole region to start talks with the Afghan Taliban,” the interior minister said.

“No superpower can ignore Pakistan […] there is no pressure on us, ”he said and reiterated that the country would not provide bases for anyone to conduct operations in Afghanistan.

India faces embarrassment in Afghanistan, says Rasheed

The interior minister said India was “embarrassed” in Afghanistan and that there was no other option for New Delhi to withdraw its staff.

Shedding light on why peace in war-torn Afghanistan was needed, he said China’s investment would only bear fruit if there was stability in Afghanistan.

He said India was carrying out terrorist activities in Afghanistan and over the past 40 years it had delivered false news about Pakistan to the world.

Rasheed said Pakistan’s policy has changed just as the “Taliban have changed” and asserted that Islamabad will accept any government that has the support of the Afghan people.

Speaking on the border crossing with Afghanistan, the minister said that only “the borders of Torkham and Chaman will remain open”, adding that vaccinated Pakistanis would not be allowed to enter the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios last month, made it clear that Pakistan will not cede its bases to the United States for operations in Afghanistan after the latter withdraws.

PTI will form AJK government: Rasheed

Home Secretary, attacking opposition leaders, said when they deliver speeches against Prime Minister Imran Khan during their election campaigns in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, their intentions are clear .

“They have political problems […] and may Allah resolve it, ”he said.

Rasheed said the US and UK were aware of the many bank accounts opposition leaders had there, criticizing them for only defending the position of the occupied Kashmiri people on television.

“Imran Khan will fight for the cause of Kashmir across the world and the PTI will form his government in the next AJK elections,” he said, adding: “The PTI is a national party and the military Pakistani is our national army.

The 11th AJK Legislative Assembly elections will take place on July 25.

The Home Secretary, addressing a public rally hosted by PTI candidate Javed Butt, who will run on LA-43, said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N Vice Chairman Maryam used unparliamentary language and said they alone claimed election rigging.

