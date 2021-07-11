Watch fans boo Donald Trump on his first UFC visit since election loss





Former President Donald Trump met UFC fans’ Boos in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 264.

One of the most polarizing politicians in American history was in attendance at UFC 264 on Saturday, as former President Donald Trump made his first appearance at a sporting event since his loss in the 2020 national election.

The former president was greeted with a chorus of boos from the Vegas crowd as he entered the T-Mobile arena, midway through the main co-event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Trump was beaten by a 2.4% margin in Nevada last November, but not without his supporters claiming the election was rigged by massive voter fraud.

Nonetheless, despite frivolous legal battles, Trump officially lost the state of Nevada on November 24, with the Nevada Supreme Court officially certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s six electoral votes.

Donald Trump attended UFC 264 to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Trump makes his first appearance at a UFC event since appearing in 2019 at UFC 244 in New York City; an event led by Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The former president is a longtime friend of UFC President Dana White, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and even former NFL star turned UFC fighter Greg Hardy who appears on the card. main event.

Despite being popular among UFC brass and even some fighters, the former president remains a polarizing figure in the sports world, which was on view on Saturday night.

The former president lost the popular vote in the United States by more than 7 million ballots last year, after a turbulent four-year run for the White House.

Trump has been partially blamed for the January 6 riot and siege on the United States Capitol after inciting violence against politicians at a nearby political rally.

While Trump is currently under criminal investigation in New York state and could face federal indictment, he continues to make public appearances in hopes of regaining public support.

Thanks to White, Trump will always have a cage seat at UFC events, whether they are greeted warmly by fans or not.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10, 2021, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Follow FanSided who’s next to the cage for all of your live news and highlights.

