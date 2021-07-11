Trump is wrong to shoot in January 6 riots





Former President Donald Trump, at a recent press conference to announce his lawsuit against social media companies, claimed there was no justification for a fatal shooting in the Jan.6 uprising in United States Capitol.

“The person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt – boom – in the head – just boom – there was no reason for that,” he said. “And why is this person not open, and why is it not investigated? They already deregistered. They said the matter was closed.”

Trump was wrong on the facts, according to PolitiFact.com.

Babbitt, 35, was in the Speaker’s Hall with a crowd of people trying to get through the door that leads directly to the floor of the House of Representatives.

Video, obtained by the Washington Post, shows an officer, who has not been identified, shooting Babbitt as she attempts to pass through a shattered window leading to the upstairs of the house. The Washington, DC, Chief Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Babbitt had been shot in the left shoulder before, not the head.

The Justice Department did not prosecute the officer after determining the shooting was justified because the crowd’s advance was a risk to law enforcement and lawmakers.

Several law enforcement experts agreed.

“There was clearly a risk of grievous bodily harm to the officers and everyone they protected, justifying the use of lethal force in self-defense and others,” the Northeastern University criminologist told PolitiFact. , Alan Fox.

“The reason the officer shot Ms Babbitt was because a violent mob was seizing the Capitol and forcing the police to evacuate members of the House and Senate out of fear for their lives,” told PolitiFact on Los Angeles Police Department captain Greg Meyer.

Vaccines protect against the variant

Recent social media posts mistakenly claim that the delta variant of the coronavirus is more likely to cause death in people who are fully vaccinated than in those who have not received the vaccine.

In fact, the opposite is true.

Data published by Public Health England shows that the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective against the delta variant, the Associated Press reported.

A graphic posted on social media distorts this information. The graph shows that among more than 60,000 cases of the variant, 37 vaccinated people died while 34 unvaccinated people died. But the chart did not include data on other illnesses and age. The elderly were much more likely to be vaccinated.

“Unless you take into account these differences in age and population, you really cannot argue that vaccination confers a higher risk of death,” medical specialist Dr Nasia Safdar told the AP. of Infectious Diseases from the University of Wisconsin.

The public health agency, in a follow-up report, said no deaths had been reported for people under the age of 50 infected with the variant who received the full vaccine.

The committee will hear from the Capitol police

On June 30, the House of Representatives voted to create a committee to investigate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Almost immediately there were lies about how President Nancy Pelosi would conduct the hearings.

“Pelosi will not let the Capitol Police testify about what happened on January 6. That tells you everything you need to know,” wrote one Facebook user.

The speaker is not preventing officers from testifying, according to PolitiFact.com.

On July 1, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said the first hearing will include testimony from Capitol Hill police officers.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, spoke.

“This is completely wrong,” he told PolitiFact.

Respected flag of the veteran women’s football team

The United States women’s soccer team beat the Mexico team 4-0 last week in their final game before heading to the Olympics.

Before the match, Pete DuPré, a 98-year-old WWII veteran, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his harmonica. After the game, some social media users claimed the players disrespected DuPré during the national anthem.

“DISGRACE: Members of the United States women’s soccer team turned away as the 98-year-old World War II veteran played the national anthem,” a post said while others claimed that women turned away from the flag.

None of these claims are true, according to Snopes.com. While some players faced DuPré, many faced the American flag during the anthem.

“We turned around because we were facing the flag,” tweeted midfielder Cari Lloyd.

After the game, the team presented the veteran with a signed soccer ball.

“No one turned their backs on WWII veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem,” the team’s tweet read. “Some of the USWNT players were just looking at the flag on a pole at one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”

