Boris faces battle with EU over 2030 World Cup plan to bring UK together | Politics | New





Mr Johnson met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and pleaded for the iconic competition to be played in the UK and Ireland, ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. But the UK is set to face strong opposition from the European Union, which is reportedly backing a joint Spain-Portugal bid to host the FIFA World Cup bid.

The candidacy was first announced by the football federations in Lisbon and Madrid in October 2020 and is expected to put pressure on UEFA’s European governing body, which is said to want only one European candidate to be selected before it is a final vote to select a site will not be held in 2024.. Any formal bidding process to find a host country will begin in 2022 and an ultimate host will be selected at the FIFA Congress in 2024. Although a formal offer has not yet been announced by the UK government, this decision, discussions have taken place with the Football Association, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and their Welsh, Ulster and Irish counterparts. A UK government source told the Express that an offer “would put Brexit Britain on the world stage” and bring the “UK” together.

They added: “A win tonight for England in the Euros could be the start of a long road to football success. “We also competed in the Olympics in 2012, so we definitely have the potential to put on a good show. “ The Sunday Telegraph also reported that ministers spoke privately about the “power of sport” in strengthening ties between the nation during the meetings. Some of the sites that could be included in a 2030 bid include Hampden Park in Glasgow, Wembley Stadium in London and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. READ MORE: Macron sparks fishing fury as UK accuses France of deceptive actions

He added: “We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I think this is the right place. “This is the homeland of football, it’s a good time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country. The Scottish government declined to participate in a 2030 British bid, but a high profile source pointed out that Scotland has the capacity to host a major sporting event following the success of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They added, “The success of the 2014 Commonwealth Games shows that we are capable of hosting and coordinating major sporting events. “

