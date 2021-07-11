



Indonesian President Joko Widodo (screenshot by Presidential Secretariat Youtube) Jakarta President Joko Widodo said that overcoming the Covid-19 epidemic is ijtihad (serious Arab effort) national, so that the community should be involved together. Aims to save lives and the common good, the president said on a channel show Presidential Secretariat Youtube, Sunday (7/11/2021). Not to mention that the president also prayed to God to protect the nation of Indonesia and make this country safe, developed and prosperous. In addition to external efforts, we are also obliged to internal efforts, the president said. The President also conveyed his sincere condolences to all the deceased victims. And, to those who are still ill, the President prays for their speedy recovery. Ask for Allah SWT’s help to ease our burden so that the people, nation and country as well as the world are immediately free from the pandemic, the president said. (rds) Latest news By supporting the management of pandemics, the BRI assists hospital support facilities in various regions of Indonesia

Pastor Johanis Mangkey MSC donates funds for the development of candidate priests

Repeated sex with ABG, MS languishes behind bars

Delay Face-to-Face Learning Circular on Regent of Minahasa Issues

Twice Gotong Rotong Rp879,140 vaccine, Here’s how to register

President Joko Widodo: Overcoming the Covid-19 epidemic is a national Ijtihad

Three million doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Indonesia

Online worship, Double Joune gives an example of obedience to health protocols

Economy and health must be in harmony, this is the suggestion of Braien Waworuntu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamanado.com/presiden-joko-widodo-mengatasi-wabah-covid-19-adalah-ijtihad-kebangsaan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos